ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg mayor switching parties to run for reelection

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey, mayor is running for re-election, but on a different ticket. And it's not the first time he's changed sides. Phillipsburg mayor Todd Tersigni says he'll be running as a Democrat. Tersigni says he's not doing so as a Republican because "my own...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions

HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

How Warren County plans to keep big trucks off small roads

HOPE, N.J. - Warren County is trying to stop issues caused by big trucks on small roads. Commissioners just passed a resolution focused on a big portion of Route 519 and sections of 517 and 521. "I've been a mayor for 32 years and one of the first things I...
Mercury

Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts

NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
BETHLEHEM, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Lehigh County Line. Type of work: Other. Work being done...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
WOMELSDORF, PA
Shore News Network

Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car

MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy