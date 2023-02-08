Read full article on original website
Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub announces run for county judge
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is running for county judge. He said he will stay on as district attorney through the year. If elected judge, he would have two years remaining in his term.
Hearing on Central Bucks voting region change halted as Bucks County judges all recuse themselves
Candidates for the Central Bucks School board will run for election this year according to current voting boundaries after the entire Bucks County Court recused itself from hearing a challenge to a proposal to change voting regions. A large group of Central Bucks School District residents have appealed to Bucks County Court...
Phillipsburg mayor switching parties to run for reelection
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey, mayor is running for re-election, but on a different ticket. And it's not the first time he's changed sides. Phillipsburg mayor Todd Tersigni says he'll be running as a Democrat. Tersigni says he's not doing so as a Republican because "my own...
Court Rulings Endanger Tower Health Tax Exemptions
HARRISBURG PA – Tower Health hospital properties in four locations, including one already sold and another closed last year, “are not eligible for property tax exemptions,” The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on rulings from Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Hospitals affected by the court’s decisions...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Warren County Commissioners ask NJDOT for large truck restrictions
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County is seeking to keep large trucks off parts of its county road system, as the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution requesting the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) modify the New Jersey Access Network. The decision to seek removal of more...
How Warren County plans to keep big trucks off small roads
HOPE, N.J. - Warren County is trying to stop issues caused by big trucks on small roads. Commissioners just passed a resolution focused on a big portion of Route 519 and sections of 517 and 521. "I've been a mayor for 32 years and one of the first things I...
Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts
NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said (UPDATE)
This story was updated at 2:50 p.m. with the identity of the man who died of the gunshot wound. An Allentown police officer shot and killed a Coplay man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said Xavier I. Arnold, 20, allegedly assaulted another individual shortly...
College Hill’s Cattell Street poised to get safer for pedestrians thanks to $710K grant
Plans are underway to make a busy corridor safer for pedestrians in Easton’s College Hill. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation awarded Lafayette College $710,000 last year for improvements along Cattell Street. Easton City Council voted Wednesday to sponsor the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, or TASA, grant for the college. The...
Bethlehem is deep in a housing crisis, officials tell community members
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem officials shared the city’s work toward making housing more affordable during a community meeting Wednesday night. More than 60 residents, housing advocates and other stakeholders showed up at Northampton Community College’s Fowler Center for an update from the city’s consultants. Bethlehem city...
Culture war shows no sign of slowing at contentious Central Bucks board meeting
The guy wearing a camo baseball hat and baggy winter coat was among more than three dozen people who came before the Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday night to speak about library books, democracy, indoctrination, and American freedoms. He was concerned about a children’s book that had two male...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Lehigh County Line. Type of work: Other. Work being done...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is seeking next-of-kin information for a Reading man. 60-yer-old Geraldo Ortiz-Soto was pronounced dead on February 9 at his residence in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Reading. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office...
Out-of-town truck drivers keep hitting Northampton County trail bridge
If only truck drivers would read the signs around a Nor-Bath Trail bridge in Northampton County. Instead, the bridge over East Bullshead Road in Allen Township is taking a beating after too-tall trucks try to drive under and county officials are tired of dealing with the crashes. A majority of...
Berks coroner seeking next-of-kin for Womelsdorf man
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance locating next-of-kin for a Womelsdorf man. 73-year-old Robert L. Kinsky was pronounced dead of natural causes February 9 at his Womelsdorf residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Nesquehoning woman says local police officers kicked in her door and struck her body
SCRANTON – A Nesquehoning woman alleges that local police officers serving a warrant at her apartment kicked down her front door, a door which struck the plaintiff and caused her a series of severe injuries. Shana Ramos first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
