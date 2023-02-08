The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from anyone who may know the identity of the individual in the photograph regarding a larceny from Tightsqueeze Hardware on Jan 30. If anyone knows the identity of this person, please contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.

1 DAY AGO