wakg.com
Caesars Virginia Hires About 70 Card Dealers at Hiring Event
Over 100 people showed up yesterday at Caesars Virginia’s hiring event at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The company hired about 70 people for card dealer positions. Those that were hired will now participate in a 12 week training program. The starting pay for the card dealer...
wakg.com
Caesars Virginia Hosting Dealer Academy Hiring Event on February 15
Caesars Virginia has announced they are hosting a Dealer Academy hiring event next week. The event will take place on Feb 15 from 5-10 pm at Frank R. Campbell Stadium on the Averett North Campus at 707 Mount Cross Road. No experience is needed and walk ins are welcome.
wakg.com
Man Receives 9-year Sentence for Deadly 2021 Danville Shooting
On Thursday 44-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced to an active prison sentence of nine years for his role in the deadly 2021 shooting of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Latwain was sentenced to 10 years with four years suspended for involuntary manslaughter and he received five years with two years suspended for a weapons charge.
wakg.com
Suspect Arrested in Martinsville Shooting
The Martinsville Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting on Monday night that injured 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston. On Friday the department announced they have arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin, of Martinsville, on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
wakg.com
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
wakg.com
Danville Fire Chief Receives Chief Fire Officer Designation
The Commission on Professional Credentialing has just awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey of the Danville Fire Department the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer on February 7. Following an extensive peer review process, this designation recognizes demonstrated excellence in seven measured components: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence.
wakg.com
Danville Robbery Suspect Arrested After Firing at Officers
The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect on Friday afternoon who fired shots at officers following a brief pursuit. Barry Lewis Swanson, 39, was apprehended in the 200 block of Greenwich Circle following a brief pursuit. Swanson was spotted by officers on Parker Road and was wanted for a...
wakg.com
Former Chatham High School Custodian Turns Himself in for Felony Warrants
A former custodian at Chatham High School has been arrested after a manhunt that began on Jan 30. 41-year-old Harry Carter was wanted on felony warrants for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm on school property. Carter turned himself in on Friday morning without incident.
wakg.com
Danville Fire Department Saves Woman From House Fire
The Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Garland St at 1:48 Saturday morning. Crews arrived with a three minute response time to find a single family residential structure with fire showing from the front window of the structure. Witnesses in the street reported a...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying a Larceny Suspect
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from anyone who may know the identity of the individual in the photograph regarding a larceny from Tightsqueeze Hardware on Jan 30. If anyone knows the identity of this person, please contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.
