PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO