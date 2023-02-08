Read full article on original website
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired
Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move. According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
VIDEO: Wild Brawl Erupts at Last Night’s Stars Game in Dallas, Texas
A video shared recently on Twitter reveals a heated exchange between spectators escalate into a full-blown brawl at the Stars Game at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday, February 8 in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday evening, February 8, the Dallas, Texas Stars were hosting the Minnesota Wild Hockey Team at...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado may be among the Big 12's next expansion targets
With all of the moves the Big 12 is making there is a possibility they come after Colorado
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Alabama is not giving up on elite DB committed to Georgia
Top-50 junior prospect committed to Georgia in January, but says Alabama remains in touch and may receive an official visit from him.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
