Texas State

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
