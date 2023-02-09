Hardy show sells out in 15 minutes

Tickets for Hardy’s concert at the Allen County Fair this August sold out in 15 minutes.

LIMA —Allen County Fair officials predicted that tickets for this year’s fair concert featuring Hardy would sell out fast.

Their advice to buy tickets fast was proven wise when 11,000 tickets for the show sold out in 15 minutes after opening on Wednesday morning.

“From the fairgrounds’ perspective, we saw that Hardy was trending in a very positive direction and had been selling out other shows around the country for his headlining tour that he’s got coming up,” said Allen County Fairgrounds Promotions and Operations manager Troy Elwer. “But for all this to come to fruition was surreal and I’m just really grateful that we have an awesome supporting staff here at the fairgrounds that were rockstars during this whole process and were extremely helpful in handling customer phone calls and making sure this process went through with ease.”

Prior to announcing that the tickets had sold out, the fair had even shared a video on social media of Hardy promoting the concert, which will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

“It’s going to be a party. I can guarantee it,” he said.

Elwer said that he worked with the fair’s talent broker to make the video with Hardy.

“It’s something that we’ve never had before,” he said. “But he public definitely responded to it very positively and I’m very appreciative of the artist for taking the time to do something like that.”

All that is left for this event will be to secure an opening act. And Elwer said that things are progressing on that front.

“It sounds like it’s starting to get narrowed down,” he said. “As soon as we have word from Hardy’s camp who the opener is going to be, we will be sure to do a press release and make all things live on social media and our website so that people can look forward to it.”

The Allen County Fair will run from Aug. 18 to 26.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.