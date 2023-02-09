ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Hardy show sells out in 15 minutes

By Jacob Espinosa
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9fmo_0kgzFuVz00
Tickets for Hardy’s concert at the Allen County Fair this August sold out in 15 minutes.

LIMA —Allen County Fair officials predicted that tickets for this year’s fair concert featuring Hardy would sell out fast.

Their advice to buy tickets fast was proven wise when 11,000 tickets for the show sold out in 15 minutes after opening on Wednesday morning.

“From the fairgrounds’ perspective, we saw that Hardy was trending in a very positive direction and had been selling out other shows around the country for his headlining tour that he’s got coming up,” said Allen County Fairgrounds Promotions and Operations manager Troy Elwer. “But for all this to come to fruition was surreal and I’m just really grateful that we have an awesome supporting staff here at the fairgrounds that were rockstars during this whole process and were extremely helpful in handling customer phone calls and making sure this process went through with ease.”

Prior to announcing that the tickets had sold out, the fair had even shared a video on social media of Hardy promoting the concert, which will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

“It’s going to be a party. I can guarantee it,” he said.

Elwer said that he worked with the fair’s talent broker to make the video with Hardy.

“It’s something that we’ve never had before,” he said. “But he public definitely responded to it very positively and I’m very appreciative of the artist for taking the time to do something like that.”

All that is left for this event will be to secure an opening act. And Elwer said that things are progressing on that front.

“It sounds like it’s starting to get narrowed down,” he said. “As soon as we have word from Hardy’s camp who the opener is going to be, we will be sure to do a press release and make all things live on social media and our website so that people can look forward to it.”

The Allen County Fair will run from Aug. 18 to 26.

Reach Jacob Espinosa at 567-242-0399.

Comments / 1

Related
The Lima News

Drumming to a new beat

LIMA — A roomful of children and their parents made a beat to the drum provided by Maestro Andrew Crust. Music with the Maestro is an event orchestrated by the Lima Symphony held at the Lima Public Library. The one-hour class taught children how to have fun with percussion instruments.
LIMA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Pizza/ food equipment and misc.

Public auction for the assets of Godfather’s Pizza in Lima, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 300 lots. Hobart 60 qt mixed, Vevor 20 qt mixer, Middleby Marshal Commercial Gas Pizza Ovens, Rendall 9ft. refrigerated prep table, Manitowoc commercial ice machine, Stainless deep bay sink, & Stainless tables. Ice Cream & Slushie Machines, Acme dough roller, Bizerba meat slicer, Meat saw, Fryer, Refrigerated display coolers. Kolpak 18ft X 9ft walk in cooler unit. Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Popcorn & Cotton Candy machines, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 300 lots and more items being added. Preview is February 22nd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Nick

Nicholas Schlueter, a student at Paulding Exempted Village Schools is currently in ICU. He was diagnosed with a very rare 5cm (large) arachnoid cyst with a subdural hematoma. He has had two surgeries to correct this. The family will be dealing with time off work and other expenses for the foreseeable future.
PAYNE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Greenville, OH

Greenville is a tiny city in Darke County, Ohio, with roughly 13,000 people. It's a small, charming city a few kilometers northwest of Dayton, featuring historic sites, environmental parks, and entertainment options. Whether you visit or stay permanently, you will have a fantastic time in Greenville. Many travelers visit to...
GREENVILLE, OH
ohio.org

Indulge Your Love of Chocolate With a Tour of Winans' Factory

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but do you really need an excuse to celebrate with chocolate? The beloved confection is perfect any time of year and for any occasion. Chocolates at Winans Chocolates + Coffee's factory in Piqua. But have you ever seen chocolates being made? You can...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Electrical vehicle event planned

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informational electrical vehicle event that aims to educate, demonstrate and answer any questions around electrical vehicles in both residential and commercial settings. The event will be held at Reineke Ford Lincoln in Lima from 8-10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Bluffton to host peace presentations

BLUFFTON — Two presentations of the World Friendship Center’s Peace Ambassador Exchange will be held at Bluffton University’s Lion and Lamb Peace Arts Center. The first, called “Lessons from My Father,” by Tamiyuki Okahara, atomic bomb survivor, will be from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The second, “Transforming Conflict” by Rick Polhamus and “Brought Together by a Bell Tower, by Steve Leeper, will be on from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

Schroeder earns dean’s list

TAMPA, FL. — Abigail Schroeder, of Ottawa, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Schroeder is majoring in Nursing BSN-PRE. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
TAMPA, FL
The Lima News

Remains of 73 Native Americans were donated to the Allen County Museum. Descendants want them back.

LIMA — In the late 1800s, archeologists traveling through Ohio looted thousands of human remains and cultural artifacts from Native American grave sites. The artifacts—often looted by the children and grandchildren of settlers who forcefully removed Native peoples from Ohio in the first half of the 19th century—were used for research and traded around the world, soon decorating museum shelves and the homes of private collectors like James Pillars, who became the Allen County Museum and Historical Society’s first curator in 1909.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday. 1600 block of North McDonel Street,...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima to host expungement clinic

LIMA — An expungement clinic will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett. The City of Lima is partnering with J. Williamson Law Firm, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Ohio Northern University Legal Clinic, Goodwill Easter Seals and more to help those in need.
LIMA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8

Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Ada native makes GSU dean’s list

STATESBORO, GA — Georgia Southern University recognized approximately 3,390 students on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Paige Cole of Ada was named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
STATESBORO, GA
The Lima News

Lima Senior students qualify for state DECA competition

LIMA — At the Ohio DECA District 3 Career Development Conference, more than 60 Lima Senior students advanced to state competition. Lima Senior has not previously had more students qualify for the state competition. LSH chapter also has several larger projects that don’t go to the district competition but...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Delphos, Rockford police earn state certifications

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced the certification of the Village of Rockford Police and the recertification of the Delphos Police Department for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. There are 605 certified agencies that have met the initial standards. Additionally,...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
275
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy