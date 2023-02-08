ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Swear This $3 Lip Gloss From Amazon Is ‘Nearly Identical’ to Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

Remember when liquid lipsticks were all the rave way back when? Or when Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick took over the beauty scene? Well, there’s a new trend in town: lip gloss. Everyone seems to be going for plump, juicy, shiny lips these days. Perhaps it’s because of the Y2K renaissance, or maybe it’s because of the clean, dewy aesthetic people are opting for. Regardless, you’ve probably noticed people whipping out their lip gloss tubes left and right, whether it’s on TikTok or IRL. And if you’re into makeup, you’ll know Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Lip Gloss is super coveted. While they’re still pretty affordable at $20 a piece, Amazon shoppers have found an alternative that’s currently on sale for as low as $3.

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss offers moisturizing shine and a touch of sheer color, all the while avoiding a sticky feeling. Your lips are about to be covered in a high-shine finish and a stunning pop of color. Choose between 20 different shades, although Amazon shoppers are gushing over Rosy Future and Fatal Apple when they’re comparing the gloss to Fenty . Revlon calls this product “light-as-air,” which is exactly what you want when shopping for a new lip gloss; be sure to steer clear of formulas that are thick, heavy and sticky.

The Super Lustrous Lip Gloss also calls on ingredients that condition and hydrate your lips. Agave, moringa oil and cupuacu butter get the job done and leave your lips feeling so good. On top of incorporating effective skincare ingredients, this gloss has a large applicator with an oversized tip so that you don’t need to keep dipping back into your tube.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss $2.79 (was $8.49) Buy Now

Get a plump pout like RiRi’s for a fraction of the price thanks to this Revlon lip gloss that’s on sale at Amazon right now.

RELATED: This $6 Lipstick Is Going Viral On TikTok Because It Literally Looks Good on Everyone

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss $5.76 (was $8.49) Buy Now

Now, on to the fun part: shopper reviews. Several put the Revlon lip gloss right next to the Fenty cult fave and determined that the drugstore option reigns supreme.

“My go-to everyday lipgloss! Gives that extra pop and shine I’m looking for especially on the days I want a natural glow,” raved one five-star shopper who bought the gloss in Rosy Future . “It’s a great dupe for the Fenty gloss and looks great on every skin tone.”

Another one wrote about the shade, Fatal Apple , saying, “I got this because someone said it’s a dupe for the Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat in Hot Cherry and they were right! This is a little less thick though which isn’t a bad thing. The shade is nearly identical though and that’s what I was looking for. I got this for two bucks and some change compared to $20+ for the gloss bomb. Highly recommend.”

Talking about Crystal Clear , a reviewer said, “The doe foot applicator is chunky and identical to the Fenty Gloss Bomb applicator so you don’t need to dip back in to keep getting more. One dip is enough. It leaves my lips looking plump and juicy. I have one in every bag. Love love love.”

Stock up on these affordable lip glosses that come in gorgeous pinks, nudes and reds—with each one costing under $9 at Amazon and many of them on sale.

