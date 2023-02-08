Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells in Los Gatos for $2.2 million
A historic house built in 1900 located in the 100 block of Broadway in Los Gatos has a new owner. The 1,496-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 20, 2023 for $2,205,000, or $1,474 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house in Palo Alto sells for $3.3 million
A historic house built in 1922 located in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,951-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $3,262,500, or $1,672 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 5,600-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Silicon Valley
The top 10 most expensive home sales in Oakland, reported the week of Jan. 30
A condo in Emeryville that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oakland in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $909.
piedmontexedra.com
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Plaza | Shopping mall in Walnut Creek, California
Broadway Plaza is an outdoor shopping mall located in downtown Walnut Creek. The shopping center opened on October 11, 1951 and is owned and operated by Macerich. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's, and features nearly 80 stores including Crate & Barrel, flagship H&M and ZARA stores, a standalone Apple store with an adjoining outdoor plaza, an Industrious co-working space, a planned Pinstripes entertainment center and restaurant, and a planned Life Time Fitness sports club.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Homes Selling Below Asking Price for the First Time in Over 10 Years
The Bay Area hit a milestone when it comes to home pricing Thursday that makes it more of a buyer’s market. The average selling price for a home in the region is actually below the average asking price -- something we haven’t seen in more than 10 years.
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
sfstandard.com
9 Cheap(er) Ski Spots Near the Bay Area
Yes, “cheap skiing” is an oxymoron. With many mountains in Tahoe charging $200 or more for a weekend lift ticket this season, skiing—or boarding—is something you have to really love if you’re going to devote your hard-earned cash to it. But move away from the...
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.6 million in Dublin
The spacious and recently built property located in the 3400 block of Cydonia Court in Dublin was sold on Dec. 29, 2022. The $1,590,000 purchase price works out to $723 per square foot. The house built in 2011 has an interior space of 2,199 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,636-square-foot lot.
This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.7 million for a single-family house
The spacious property located in the first block of Golf Road in Pleasanton was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,740,000, or $671 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,592 square feet. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Silicon Valley
Condominium sells in Saratoga for $2.1 million
A 2,153-square-foot condominium built in 2014 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 20000 block of Marigny Place in Saratoga was sold on Jan. 18, 2023 for $2,060,000, or $957 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 30
A house in San Ramon that sold for $2.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.8 million, $724 per square foot.
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
