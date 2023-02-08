ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Police: Juvenile shot on Cedar Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Medics took the juvenile victim to a hospital for...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice

The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

4 arrested after vehicle chase ends in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people, including two minors, were arrested Thursday afternoon after a vehicle chase ended in Newport News, according to police. The group was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is right off Interstate 664 and close to the Newsome Park section of Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy