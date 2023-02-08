Read full article on original website
Hampton police search for missing 22-year-old woman
According to police, 22-year-old O'Niandra Ivey was last seen on Friday. Police say Ivey is possibly in need of medical attention.
Police looking for missing Hampton woman possibly in need of medical attention
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for a woman who may possibly be in need of medical attention.
Newport News police find 'missing, endangered' adult safe and unharmed
Newport News police said they're looking for 26-year-old Shakeem Lassiter. He was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive. He's considered endangered.
Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly shooting on Mineola Drive
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investing a deadly shooting that took place Saturday morning at an apartment complex off Indian River Road. Police say one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Mineola Drive at Indian River Garden Apartments. “Very surprised;...
16-year-old missing out of James City County; Last seen Wed. morning
Police "urgently encourage" the public to be on the lookout for Blake Harding, who was last seen Wednesday morning.
1 dead after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. Virginia Beach police say they have a person of interest in custody.
72-year-old arrested in 'major' James City County drug bust
In what police are calling a "major crackdown" on illegal drug activities, Tri-Rivers Task Force Agents, supported by James City County Police, to conduct a "major drug bust".
Police: Juvenile shot on Cedar Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Medics took the juvenile victim to a hospital for...
Boy suffers life-threatening injury from Cedar Lane shooting in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth Police, a juvenile male has suffered a life-threatening injury related to a shooting on Cedar Lane.
VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice
The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
Missing 63-year-old woman in Newport News found safe
According to police, 63-year-old Phillippe Bailey was last seen on Feb. 8 around 1:55 p.m. after leaving the Newport News Police Headquarters.
Student stabbed with sharpened pencil at school in Isle of Wight County: Sheriff
An investigation is underway after an Isle of Wight County student stabbed another student with a pencil Thursday.
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Arthur Ashe attempted robbery
Richmond police are working to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard earlier this week.
Charges pending against 18-year-old after high-speed chase in Middle Peninsula
Charges are pending against an 18-year-old who was seriously injured while allegedly trying to out-run authorities in the Middle Peninsula, according to Virginia State Police Sargeant Michelle Anaya.
Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News. According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused […]
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
Unenrolled 17-year-old detained on school grounds in Petersburg
An enrolled 17-year-old teenager was detained on the grounds of the Blandford 6-Grade Academy, according to Petersburg City Public Schools.
4 arrested after vehicle chase ends in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people, including two minors, were arrested Thursday afternoon after a vehicle chase ended in Newport News, according to police. The group was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 41st Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is right off Interstate 664 and close to the Newsome Park section of Newport News.
Portsmouth police release images of suspects in Loxley Road homicide
Portsmouth police are looking for two people who they believe are suspects connected to a homicide last weekend.
