61 people living outside or their car; The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County
JOPLIN, Mo. — The total numbered living outside or in their car is 61. This census is done by The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County dated January 25, 2023. Workers go into area camps and frequented locations talking to each person to be counted for the total.
KYTV
Clash of the fandoms: Thousands teleport to downtown Springfield for Missouri Comic Con
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fandoms have taken over as thousands of fans flock to the Springfield Expo Center for Missouri Comic Con. It gives fans a chance to meet the celebrities behind their favorite movies, tv shows, anime, comic books, and more in a family-friendly environment. According to event organizers, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday.
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KYTV
Moms look for new resources after Family Birth and Wellness in Springfield announces closure; some families say they were not notified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Family Birth and Wellness Center is closing its doors this month, leaving moms four weeks out from due dates scrambling to find options. Tuesday, the center sent an email explaining they would only be delivering children with a due date up to February 28....
KYTV
Experts say check your gutters for ice damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the rain this week, it’s a good idea to check soon to ensure your house can handle it. The wintry weather we’ve had in the past weeks could have damaged some of your gutters, and you may not even realize it. When all that snow and ice melted, if it didn’t drain properly, it could have caused some damage.
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
KYTV
Branson, Mo. specialist helps big cat with kidney stone procedure
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson specialist people turn to for kidney stones has seen his most unusual patient yet. Akida, 16-year-old a serval cat, was diagnosed with kidney stones. Don Wilson made a house call to the Little Rock Zoo, saving one of the big cat’s nine lives. Wilson said this could be the first procedure to be done on an animal.
This Is Missouri's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that left Springfield customers in limbo. Not one hearing has happened in that lawsuit. There’s not even one scheduled. This started with an On Your Side Investigation back in the spring of 2021. Customers...
KYTV
Rate of suicides in the Ozarks is 60 percent higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a dramatic increase in the number of suicides. It’s 60 percent higher than the U.S. average. Experts say one loss of life is too many, but these new numbers lead to what’s called a crisis. 988 is the National Suicide and Prevention...
KYTV
Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors safe. Police say a man swiped two monkeys from their enclosure at a zoo in Dallas. The Dickerson Park Zoo recently upgraded its surveillance camera...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees bright skies and warmer temperatures lined up for the rest of the weekend. Let's enjoy it before some rain chances head back into the Ozarks next week.
fourstateshomepage.com
California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
ksmu.org
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller announces run for Missouri secretary of state
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is running for the office of Missouri secretary of state. He made the announcement at Lincoln Days Friday at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Schoeller said his experience as county clerk — an office he’s held for nearly 11 years — will serve him...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
