KYTV

Experts say check your gutters for ice damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With all the rain this week, it’s a good idea to check soon to ensure your house can handle it. The wintry weather we’ve had in the past weeks could have damaged some of your gutters, and you may not even realize it. When all that snow and ice melted, if it didn’t drain properly, it could have caused some damage.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. specialist helps big cat with kidney stone procedure

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson specialist people turn to for kidney stones has seen his most unusual patient yet. Akida, 16-year-old a serval cat, was diagnosed with kidney stones. Don Wilson made a house call to the Little Rock Zoo, saving one of the big cat’s nine lives. Wilson said this could be the first procedure to be done on an animal.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

California man shipped at least 32 kilos of meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A California man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for shipping large amounts of methamphetamine to Missouri, according to US Attorney Teresa A. Moore. Nicknamed “Pancho,” Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and 8 months in federal prison without parole. The San...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KYTV

Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets. According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

