Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
Oregon attorney general launches criminal investigation into bourbon diversion scandal
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Friday she will investigate whether there was any criminal wrongdoing by top managers at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission who diverted specialty bourbons away from public consumption for their own personal use. An internal OLCC investigation revealed a long-standing practice in which...
Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum announces criminal investigation into OLCC
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into OLCC over ethical violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff members.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Oregon liquor scandal is now the focus of a criminal investigation, state says
The Oregon Department of Justice on Friday announced it would open a criminal investigation into the diversion of Kentucky bourbon by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission officials for their own use. The announcement comes two days after The Oregonian/OregonLive revealed that six liquor agency managers, including Executive Director Steve Marks,...
‘Wholly unacceptable’: Kotek calls for resignations following OLCC ethics investigation
Oregon's Gov. Tina Kotek is calling for an independent investigation by the state's attorney general into allegations of abuse of power at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Oregon Attorney General Announces Criminal Investigation of OLCC Rare Liquor Graft
The stakes of a breaking scandal at the state liquor commission ratcheted up this afternoon as Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that the Oregon Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into “ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and possibly others.” (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, the co-owner of WW’s parent company.)
