Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
wbrc.com
Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison Fire Department
These incidents are from Feb. 2-8. Altered Mental Status: 100 Block of County Road 100, Montevallo. Motor Vehicle Accident: County Road 51 and County Road 152, Jemison. Fire-Structure: 100 Block of Robinson Lane, Thorsby. February 4. Lift Assist: 900 Block of Jones Street, Thorsby. February 5. Fall: 100 Block of...
weisradio.com
Wind Advisory / Severe Weather Outlook
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Coosa- Tallapoosa-Chambers-Elmore-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Barbour- Including the cities of Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Talladega,. Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville,. Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Tuskegee,. Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Eufaula. 231 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM...
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Chick-fil-A reopens with new improvements
ALABASTER – After nearly five months of being closed, Chick-fil-A in Alabaster has completed its renovations and is back to business as usual. The Alabaster Chick-fil-A location previously closed on Sept. 21 for a remodel. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Chick-fil-A held a soft re-opening with a return to normal hours on Friday, Feb. 10.
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
Birmingham man killed, 2 injured in wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-20
A Birmingham man was killed and two people was injured late Friday morning in a wreck involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Roshid D. Hinkle, 26, was driving a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer that collided with a a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-20 around 10:50 a.m. near Leeds, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton set to upgrade finance software
The Clanton City Council is set to consider technology upgrades that will help the finance, bookkeeping and utilities departments. The council will consider a contract with Tyler Technologies Inc at its voting session on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. During a Feb. 9 work session, Mayor Jeff Mims said this is something he has wanted to see upgraded since he first became mayor.
tourcounsel.com
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama
The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Feb.2-8. Christopher W. Baker to Big Pine LLC for $1,000 for Section 4, Township 21 North, Range 15 East. Joyce Mae Fox and Paul W. Fox to Julie Dianna Carroll and Mary Elizabeth Johnson for $500 for Section 7, Township 21 North, Range 14 East.
wvtm13.com
More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night
Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
wvtm13.com
Chilly soaking rain Saturday mixes with some snow late
An interesting weather setup over the weekend brings a lot of rain and some snowfall to Alabama by Saturday night. More stormy weather lies ahead as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. SOAKING THEN SNOWY. Expect a slim chance of some passing, light showers Friday evening into Friday...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Bham Now
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
WSFA
Food for Thought 2/9
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Feb. 2-7. 3 Counts of Failure to Appear (Traffic): County Road 49, Verbena. Harassment (Harassment/Intimidation): County Road 97, Clanton. Operating Vehicle with Expired Tag, Failure to Register Vehicle: County Road 5010/County Road 113, Montevallo. February 4. Domestic-Harassment-Family: City Street, Clanton. Miscellaneous: Plantersville, Alabama. Miscellaneous: U.S. Highway...
Shelby Reporter
Capella brings authentic Italian, wood-fired pizza to Shelby County
Capella Pizzeria located off U.S. 280 in Shelby County offers authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas that are made to order. In addition to more than 10 different specialty pizzas, the restaurant offers Gelato, cannolis, special cakes and much more. Visit them at 4700 U.S. 280 Suite 13 near Inverness. For more mouthwatering sights and info, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
travel2next.com
12 Alabama National Parks
The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
