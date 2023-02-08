ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

wbrc.com

Update on Highway 119 widening project in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Highway 119 widening project in Alabaster is making headway. It’s been on the city’s to-do list for many years. The project aims to get rid of traffic congestion and create new growth in the area. So when can you expect to see...
ALABASTER, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Jemison Fire Department

These incidents are from Feb. 2-8. Altered Mental Status: 100 Block of County Road 100, Montevallo. Motor Vehicle Accident: County Road 51 and County Road 152, Jemison. Fire-Structure: 100 Block of Robinson Lane, Thorsby. February 4. Lift Assist: 900 Block of Jones Street, Thorsby. February 5. Fall: 100 Block of...
JEMISON, AL
weisradio.com

Wind Advisory / Severe Weather Outlook

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Coosa- Tallapoosa-Chambers-Elmore-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Barbour- Including the cities of Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Talladega,. Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville,. Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Tuskegee,. Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, and Eufaula. 231 AM CST Sat Feb 11 2023. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Chick-fil-A reopens with new improvements

ALABASTER – After nearly five months of being closed, Chick-fil-A in Alabaster has completed its renovations and is back to business as usual. The Alabaster Chick-fil-A location previously closed on Sept. 21 for a remodel. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Chick-fil-A held a soft re-opening with a return to normal hours on Friday, Feb. 10.
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man killed, 2 injured in wreck involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-20

A Birmingham man was killed and two people was injured late Friday morning in a wreck involving two tractor-trailers on I-20 in Jefferson County, authorities said. Roshid D. Hinkle, 26, was driving a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer that collided with a a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder of I-20 around 10:50 a.m. near Leeds, said Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton set to upgrade finance software

The Clanton City Council is set to consider technology upgrades that will help the finance, bookkeeping and utilities departments. The council will consider a contract with Tyler Technologies Inc at its voting session on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. During a Feb. 9 work session, Mayor Jeff Mims said this is something he has wanted to see upgraded since he first became mayor.
CLANTON, AL
tourcounsel.com

The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama

The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Feb.2-8. Christopher W. Baker to Big Pine LLC for $1,000 for Section 4, Township 21 North, Range 15 East. Joyce Mae Fox and Paul W. Fox to Julie Dianna Carroll and Mary Elizabeth Johnson for $500 for Section 7, Township 21 North, Range 14 East.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

More rain on the way, some snow by Saturday night

Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Chilly soaking rain Saturday mixes with some snow late

An interesting weather setup over the weekend brings a lot of rain and some snowfall to Alabama by Saturday night. More stormy weather lies ahead as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. SOAKING THEN SNOWY. Expect a slim chance of some passing, light showers Friday evening into Friday...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center

Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Food for Thought 2/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office

These incidents happened between Feb. 2-7. 3 Counts of Failure to Appear (Traffic): County Road 49, Verbena. Harassment (Harassment/Intimidation): County Road 97, Clanton. Operating Vehicle with Expired Tag, Failure to Register Vehicle: County Road 5010/County Road 113, Montevallo. February 4. Domestic-Harassment-Family: City Street, Clanton. Miscellaneous: Plantersville, Alabama. Miscellaneous: U.S. Highway...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Capella brings authentic Italian, wood-fired pizza to Shelby County

Capella Pizzeria located off U.S. 280 in Shelby County offers authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas that are made to order. In addition to more than 10 different specialty pizzas, the restaurant offers Gelato, cannolis, special cakes and much more. Visit them at 4700 U.S. 280 Suite 13 near Inverness. For more mouthwatering sights and info, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County

UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
travel2next.com

12 Alabama National Parks

The Cotton State is filled with incredible natural landscapes, fascinating history, amazing food, and a fair number of Alabama national parks. Alabama is home to 11 national park service sites, including national monuments, a military park, a preserve, a parkway, historic and scenic trails and historic sites. These national park...
ALABAMA STATE

