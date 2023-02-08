ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party

The adorable sold out event will feature Budweiser's newest equine additions — Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor — all Clydesdale horses born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl 2023 party. Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is...
BOONVILLE, MO
Commercial Dispatch

Game day recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party

Well, the time is finally upon us. The Super Bowl will be held this Sunday, and many televisions throughout America will tune in for the game as well as the commercials (at least in my case). What’s just as important as the game is the food served at the parties....
People

Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch

With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl

"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Mashed

Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Looper

Fans Can't Get Enough Of Miles Teller's Bud Light Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

When it comes to Super Bowl commercials, there's a tendency to go as big as possible. Some companies really pull out all the stops so that their ads make an impact and remain memorable even after the big game is over. They're packed to the brim with celebrity cameos and look like they must've cost the entire marketing team's budget for the year to put together. Then there are those commercials that realize that sometimes simple really is best.
Motor1.com

Super Bowl 2023 Car Commercials: See Them All Here

It's time for the Super Bowl, and that means its time for Super Bowl commercials. Being Motor1.com, we're obviously interested in ads from automakers, and this year, the pickings are a bit slim. That doesn't mean the commercials aren't interesting, entertaining, or thought-provoking, however. In fact, with Super Bowl commercial...
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa

Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
IOWA STATE
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy