Harrisburg, PA

Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized

YORK, PA
WGAL

Body found in home in Lancaster County ﻿

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in Lancaster County

A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police

Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting

One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County teen died in Christmas Eve crash: State Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster, an 18-year-old died after a car crash on Christmas Eve, 2022. State Police say the crash happened at 1:43 p.m. near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. Troopers say the 18-year-old, who they...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

