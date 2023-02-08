Read full article on original website
local21news.com
DUI mother endangers child after crashing into Korean church in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police stumbled on an odd scene after discovering a severely damaged car and a woman sitting on the steps of a church. Lower Allen Township Police say the incident happened earlier on Dec. 25 at around 9:50 p.m., after receiving a call about a vehicle striking a building.
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
pahomepage.com
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs...
Police investigating death in central Pa. home, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a body was found in a Lancaster County home on Friday morning, according to police. Colombia Borough officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. to the 500 block of Avenue H, for a report of a person found dead inside the residence. Police said the...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough. The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of...
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
WGAL
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
Pa. man accused of shooting girlfriend in the leg: report
A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg, according to a story from the News-Item. Ronald F. Sobol, 42, of Coal Twp., Northumberland County, is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person, the news site said.
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
WGAL
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police
Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
Baltimore County detective on life-support after suicidal man shoots 2 officers: police
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
Suspect in custody after shootings of 2 police officers in Maryland
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers was taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
Dog Dead, Another Wound In Lancaster County Shooting
One dog is dead and another was hurt in a shooting in Lancaster County, authorities announced in a release on Thursday, Feb. 9. Officers were called to a report of gun shots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the release.
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
abc27.com
Lancaster County teen died in Christmas Eve crash: State Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster, an 18-year-old died after a car crash on Christmas Eve, 2022. State Police say the crash happened at 1:43 p.m. near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County. Troopers say the 18-year-old, who they...
