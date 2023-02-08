ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julissa Thaler found guilty on all charges for murdering her six-year-old son

 3 days ago

Julissa Thaler has been found guilty of charges accusing her of killing her son. The jury came to its verdict quickly after receiving the case just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The jury found Thaler guilty on both counts, first- and second-degree murder.

The state put together a strong case against Thaler, which included surveillance photos of Thaler wheeling her son out of their apartment building late one night before shooting him several times with a shotgun and stuffing him into the trunk of her car.

Prosecutors were also able to match DNA from blood found in Thaler’s hair after she was arrested last March with her son’s DNA.

Before the trial began, Thaler’s defense rejected a plea deal offered by the state. However, they called no witnesses in her defense.

Thaler was arrested last year in relation to the murder of her son Eli Hart, who was six years old at the time of his death.

Sentencing for Thaler will take place on Feb. 16.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

