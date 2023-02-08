Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Inside Delaware's first totally autonomous marketplace
You won't find cash registers or self-checkouts at Nourish Market on Continental Drive in the Christiana. There are no employees there as well. Instead, customers will find healthy food options just a grab, scan and go away. The receipt comes later through the app or a credit card. According to...
WMDT.com
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.
DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Highest-paying science jobs in Dover
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Dover, DE using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
delawarepublic.org
The Green – February 10, 2023
Where Black history curriculums stand in Delaware and the Department of Education’s role. Black History Month has been recognized across the county for more than four decades, and outside of acknowledging and honoring the achievements and contributions of Black Americans – it informs school curriculums every year. In...
NCCo sewer bills go fee-free when paying online
New Castle County has started to accept credit cards and digital wallets for sewer bills – without any extra fees to users. “NO FEES!” the county announced on a insert on attention-grabbing green paper in the bills for sewer service charges that just went out. As the insert explains, the county has an arrangement with a company called Paymentus that ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
DSCYF aims to hire additional staff for youth crisis center
Delaware’s Department of Services for Children, Youth and Families has requested state funding to add support staff for children in their crisis beds, but the agency is already struggling to retain front-line staff. About a quarter of positions within the Kids Department are currently vacant; practically every branch of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, DE
Recognized as the urban center of Delaware, Wilmington has the largest downtown area in the state. With attractions that range from historical to cultural, this city is a big hit among those who prefer to go on road trips. The city's top-notch scenery and narrowing nature trails offer a laid-back...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives
The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
WBOC
New Plans for Atlantic Crowne Hotel Presented to Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, Rehoboth Beach planning commissioners looked and listened as new plans for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel were presented to them, years after the initial plans for the hotel were halted. Gene Lankford made a proposal to commissioners in 2018 for Atlantic Crowne Hotel to become...
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Delaware State Insect
One of the Mid-Atlantic region’s tiniest states, which is frequently disregarded in favor of its more well-known neighbors, yet delivers a powerful punch because of its stunning sandy beaches, picture-perfect landscape, and magnificent river. It even boldly refers to itself as the “Small Wonder,” and for good reason—the 96-mile-long...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator. Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations....
Delaware 3rd on list of most-relaxed states
Delaware is the third most-relaxed state, based on how often residents Google for various terms related to sleep – or its lack. Hush., a bedding and mattress brand in Canada, used Google Trends to discover the level of interest in nine search terms: sleep anxiety, how to sleep better, insomnia, why can’t I sleep, sleep remedies, sounds for sleep, weighted ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville
At 128,000 square feet, Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the largest waterpark of its kind with a pair of body slides unlike any of the resort’s others in the country.
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
delawarepublic.org
History Matters: Forgotten abolitionist hero Warner Mifflin
Chances are – even if you’ve lived in Delaware your entire life – you’ve never heard of Warner Mifflin. A native of Virginia before moving to Kent County in Delaware, Mifflin grew up with a father who was an enslaver and eventually became an enslaver himself. But Mifflin quickly changed his ways and he went on a relentless lifelong campaign to end slavery in Delaware and across the nation.
How gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
