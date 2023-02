Alphabet Stock Dropped on Wednesday -- Is the AI Battle With Microsoft to Blame?

Today's video focuses on uncertainties that may be clouding Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) future, causing its stock price to tumble on Wednesday after investors continued to digest recent updates from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) . While much is still unknown, it is crucial to understand how technological advancement may change the current digital advertising space. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Feb. 8, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2023.

