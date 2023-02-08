Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Serious crash on I-10 and Sunland Park causes major backup

By Melissa Luna,

12 days ago

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — STI is currently responding to I-10 and Sunland Park in reference to a collision with serious injuries. According to EPFD, two people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Credit- Jesus Baltazar, KTSM photojournalist

According to TxDot, all lanes are closed eastbound and west bound. Backup is to Executive westbound and Mesa eastbound. Clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

