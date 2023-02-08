Serious crash on I-10 and Sunland Park causes major backup

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — STI is currently responding to I-10 and Sunland Park in reference to a collision with serious injuries. According to EPFD, two people were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Credit- Jesus Baltazar, KTSM photojournalist

According to TxDot, all lanes are closed eastbound and west bound. Backup is to Executive westbound and Mesa eastbound. Clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.

