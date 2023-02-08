Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Related
1011now.com
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
1011now.com
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
1011now.com
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a large meth bust on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy stopped a Chrysler Voyager that had just exited I-80 near Goehner for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. The sheriff’s office said the...
1011now.com
Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant. First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl. “We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive...
1011now.com
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed Friday that they found the body of a missing 33-year-old man during a search at Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his. The fire department was also using sonar to scan the lake.
1011now.com
Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Gage County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a dog from icy pond near Pickrell on Thursday. According to officials, Deputy Thomas Smith was sent to a pond a couple miles northwest of Pickrell at 5:46 p.m. A dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.
1011now.com
Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan Wallen Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena this spring from someone on Facebook. People were clambering for tickets when they first went on sale, which caused her to take a chance on buying tickets from someone she thought was a Lincoln woman, but now she said it was actually a scam.
1011now.com
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
1011now.com
Saunders County fire sends one to the hospital
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you’ll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
1011now.com
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
1011now.com
Over 70 bicyclists gather for 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and that’s exactly what some folks did. More than 70 bicyclists gathered for the 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride,’ although Saturday morning’s ride wasn’t really frosty at all.
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
1011now.com
NSAA district wrestling championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school wrestling districts wrapped up on Saturday. The only host team in Lincoln was Lincoln East who hosted the A-2 district tournament. The Spartans had 13 of 14 wrestlers qualify for the state tournament next week. East won the team title with a total of 242.5 points.
1011now.com
Foodie Friday: Protein Powder Brownies
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Highlights from Thursday's games across the 1011 NOW area.
1011now.com
Public invited to singing competition to benefit CASA
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 2,000 abused and neglected children in Nebraska are in need of a court appointed special advocate or CASA, and 220 of those children are in Lancaster county. Thursday night, they’re holding an event to support the work of the 87 active volunteers that work...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
You can submit your photos for Good News Friday through our website or 10/11 NOW app. Yes, you can definitely bake with protein powder but there are a few things to consider. Many protein powders contain flavors or alternative sweeteners, so you’ll want to be mindful of that as you make adjustments in your recipes.
1011now.com
NU comes back from 17 down to top Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team trailed by 17 in the second half Saturday against Wisconsin but fought back to force overtime, and the Huskers scored the final 12 points of the extra period to post a 73-63 come-from-behind win over the Badgers. The Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10)...
1011now.com
Food and fun at Elk Creek’s Village Tavern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Elk Creek turns out in large numbers for wing night on Wednesdays at the Village Tavern. We caught up with the owner, Trent Tegtmeier, to talk about the establishment’s popularity. “I’ve had this business for about a year,” Tegtmeier said. “We are a tavern and a restaurant. We also like to promote entertainment. On the menu, we have beef and buffalo from Tegtmeier Farms. We also have many other items, such as salads, onion rings, and burgers. Our biggest sellers are prime rib on Friday nights and chicken wings on Wednesday nights.”
1011now.com
Lincolnites celebrate Honest Abe’s birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could hear history floating through air—and see it too—in the Nebraska History Museum on Saturday. “This is a fun way to celebrate not only our city, but to celebrate the 16th president,” Ashlee Anderson, the curator of education at the museum, said. “And especially at a time where we are talking about American democracy and thinking about what that means in the past and what that means in the present and the future.”
Comments / 0