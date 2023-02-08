ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

KHBS

4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith Fire chief dies from cancer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen died Saturday after a 9-month battle with cancer, according to a release from the City of Fort Smith. According to the release, Chief Christensen's death will be considered a Line of Duty death. Chief Christensen joined the Fort Smith...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Special Olympics held in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Athletes competed in the Arkansas Special Olympics in Springdale. They competed in Springdale in events such as floorball and floor hockey. Athletes were also able to get health screenings. "It's always the smiles like that's the first thing you see," Irvin Humphrey, director of sports training...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Wintry mix possible Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for a wintry mix on Friday and the potential for accumulation, mainly at the higher elevations.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

University of Arkansas professor discusses new ChatGPT technology

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than 100 million visitors have already visited "ChatGPT" in 2023. The software allows your computer to answer a question in a narrative form for letters, emails, and even essays. Cindy Moehring teaches at the Walton College for the University of Arkansas. She believes that the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
FORT SMITH, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
VAN BUREN, AR
Cameron Eittreim

What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room

Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR

