FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonPineville, MO
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
KHBS
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
KHBS
Fort Smith Fire chief dies from cancer
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen died Saturday after a 9-month battle with cancer, according to a release from the City of Fort Smith. According to the release, Chief Christensen's death will be considered a Line of Duty death. Chief Christensen joined the Fort Smith...
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure. Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
KHBS
Arkansas Special Olympics held in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Athletes competed in the Arkansas Special Olympics in Springdale. They competed in Springdale in events such as floorball and floor hockey. Athletes were also able to get health screenings. "It's always the smiles like that's the first thing you see," Irvin Humphrey, director of sports training...
Tanglewood Lodge destroyed in fire; people pour out support
A fire destroyed Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have reached out to the owners on social media and over the phone.
University of Arkansas announces new center, degree for Black music
The University of Arkansas on Thursday announced the opening of a new center for Black music, along with a degree option for Black Sacred Music.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
KHBS
Wintry mix possible Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for a wintry mix on Friday and the potential for accumulation, mainly at the higher elevations.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor discusses new ChatGPT technology
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than 100 million visitors have already visited "ChatGPT" in 2023. The software allows your computer to answer a question in a narrative form for letters, emails, and even essays. Cindy Moehring teaches at the Walton College for the University of Arkansas. She believes that the...
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
KHBS
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Three promoted to Community President
STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
KHBS
Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room
Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
