Nurses Protest Outside Miami V-A Medical Center For Better Salaries
Dozens of Miami V-A Medical Center nurses taking to the street Thursday demanding better salaries. National Nurses United Director Bill Frogameni says they make 39-percent less than their counterparts. He says they're also severely understaffed. They've lost one-hundred-forty-six nurses since the start of the pandemic and it's nearly impossible to retain or recruit when they don't offer competitive wages. He says Uncle Sam printed money for every sector during COVID, but it made no difference for Miami V-A nurses who are effectively making less than they did three years ago amid inflation.
