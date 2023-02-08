Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options. “LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Symphony performing ‘Songs of Romance’ at Washington Pavilion Saturday night with special guest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Symphony is bringing the Songs of Romance to the Washington Pavilion Saturday night, and they will be teaming up with local jazz singer Luke Carlsen. Carlsen currently lives in Los Angeles, but when he got the call to come back...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
dakotanewsnow.com
Simply Sustainable brings clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls Area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simply Sustainable is a new local business that is bringing clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls area. You can find their products inside Stacey’s Vintage Art Boutique at 27102 Albers Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108. For more information on Simply Sustainable...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
KELOLAND TV
Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment. The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they...
dakotanewsnow.com
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
dakotanewsnow.com
Maeve Boetel & Sadie Johnson win All-Around State Gymnastics Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of familiar faces took home gold medals as South Dakota State Gymnastic champions on Saturday afternoon to conclude the weekend at the SDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet. O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel won three of the four events to claim her second AA All-Around...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A... And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage. According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.
