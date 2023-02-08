ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options. “LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11

We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment. The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DNA results in 1981 murder; Ice rescue; Ranchers reflect on harsh winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman looks to repeat at State “AA” Gymnastics against very strong field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Gymnastics meet is tomorrow and Saturday in Aberdeen for both Class AA and Claaa A... And it should be a battle in the big class between Mitchell and O’Gorman, two perennial powerhouses. And also Harrisburg. It’s usually Madison and Deuel in Class “A”...But there are several teams that could win.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage. According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy