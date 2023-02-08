Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate
Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
WSAV-TV
Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly...
