Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother.

Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg.

Officers say they also found meth in Cadwalader’s truck, and believe he was selling drugs. He’s now facing several charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).