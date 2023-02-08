ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother.

Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg.

Evansville man arrested for confinement and violating protective order

Officers say they also found meth in Cadwalader’s truck, and believe he was selling drugs. He’s now facing several charges.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

