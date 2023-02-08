ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Litter Critter clean up in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting there "Litter Critter" clean up event in Flour Bluff to help anyone needing to get rid of large items. The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot, 2505 Waldon Road.
Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
Corpus Christi ranked as a top global tourist destination, attracting 5 million visitors a year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is making headlines in the tourism industry with its ranking as a top one hundred most-loved place to visit in the world. The Tourism Sentiment Index ranked Corpus Christi number 53 on the list. Visit Corpus Christi helps promote the city and said they were surprised at how high the city was ranked. However, they said it makes sense considering just how big the tourism industry is in the Coastal Bend.
Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series. The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
