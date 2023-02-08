Read full article on original website
USS Lexington joins in special partnership with local museums
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been part of the North Beach landscape for 30 years, and this year -- our very own USS Lexington is celebrating her birthday. The ship reopened as a museum in 1992, and will be offering admission at seven dollars a person starting next week.
2nd annual 'Pardi gras' kicks off downtown Aransas Pass
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 'pardi' took place downtown Aransas Pass for the 2nd annual 'Pardi Gras' festival. All the fun kicked-off with a parade full of 40 floats. The streets closed for vendors, and fun activities for kids. Last year it was such a success that the Chamber...
Runners take-off for Agape Ranch's annual 'Leave a Legacy 5K & 10K'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of volunteers and 300 runners showed up to Texas A&M Corpus Christi for Agape Ranch’s annual ‘Leave a Legacy’ 5K & 10K. The organization raises funds for foster, adoption-ready and aged out youth in the Coastal Bend. Executive Director, Susan Klaus...
Corpus Christi Litter Critter clean up in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting there "Litter Critter" clean up event in Flour Bluff to help anyone needing to get rid of large items. The event begins on Saturday, February 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High school parking lot, 2505 Waldon Road.
Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
Corpus Christi's Heart Ball raises funds and awareness of heart disease
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year's Corpus Christi Heart Ball was held at the Ortiz Center. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The annual Heart Ball event raises funds and awareness to fight the deadly disease. In a Facebook live broadcast before the...
Rise School of Corpus Christi offers unique inclusive experience for students with disabilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rise School of Corpus Christi is all about preparing kids for the public school classroom, but especially those who might have developmental disabilities. The pre-school off of Weber Road near Staples Street serves about 60 students. What makes Rise unique is that the students...
Urn found in the bay being returned to rightful family
Ymelda Anaya found the urn floating in Corpus Christi Bay on Thursday. She said something told her to pull the brown box floating in the water after seeing the marking of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Young Black business owner brings vintage vibes to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar. "It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect." We visited with...
Month of celebrating Black history, culture continues at the Island University
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islander Cultural Alliance (ICA) has scheduled a month of events to celebrate Black history and culture at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Tuesday night, the community can attend a screening of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel's Black Panther. The university is also looking for...
Forgotten Robstown cemetery remains unclaimed
In Robstown, there’s a cemetery with no owner that has led to a lack of maintenance, this has caused problems for people with loved ones buried there.
Corpus Christi ranked as a top global tourist destination, attracting 5 million visitors a year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is making headlines in the tourism industry with its ranking as a top one hundred most-loved place to visit in the world. The Tourism Sentiment Index ranked Corpus Christi number 53 on the list. Visit Corpus Christi helps promote the city and said they were surprised at how high the city was ranked. However, they said it makes sense considering just how big the tourism industry is in the Coastal Bend.
CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WARNING: Some of the language in the music featured in this story could be considered offensive to some people. If you live in Corpus Christi, by now you've heard the song. You know -- THE song. And, by now, we're not the only ones. UrFavXBoyfriend...
Recent Grammy award winner to perform during Buc Days concert series... who could it be?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Days isn't until May, but organizers are already dropping hints as to who is performing for the Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series. The concert series will be May 10th-13th this year and performers will be announced on February 22. Though we don't know who is performing, one artist is a recent Grammy award winner, organizers hinted Tuesday.
Souper Bowl returns to the Art Center of Corpus Christi Feb. 16
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you ever wanted the chance to flex on the Dallas Cowboys, here it is: you are invited to go to the 2023 Souper Bowl!. Art Center of Corpus Christi Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer-Sherman joined us live to dish out the details of the 2023 Souper Bowl, which now simmers back to life following a years-long hiatus.
Book festival brings authors, illustrators to interested Coastal Bend teens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids from all over the Coastal Bend got to enjoy the 8th annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay on Saturday. The event, held at the American Bank Center, was put on by librarians who came together a decade ago to bring a book festival to Corpus Christi.
Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation invites you to love yourself with 'Love You' wellness expo Feb. 11
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Valentine's Day is on the horizon, looming red and velveteen. For we romantically-challenged folk, this day means endless scrolling through social media, looking on as a silent audience to the love stories that unfold in ritual likes and swipes in rapid succession. The Coastal Bend...
Coastal Parks director discusses beach erosion, what can be done
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've been out to any of our local beaches you might have noticed its not as wide as in years past -- some beachgoers believe it's shrinking. They're right. In large part, the narrowing of the local stretch of beach on Padre and Mustang Islands is the result of Hurricane Hanna in 2020.
City of Corpus Christi receives new maintenance shed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi now has a place for all its beach maintenance equipment on the Island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the North Padre Island Equipment Storage Facility on Commodores Drive. The building will save they...
Island University plans to offer Black studies minor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Island University has plans to offer one of the few Black history minors offered by any college in the state -- and few in the nation. It's all about inclusion. The inspiration for such a course came from student demands, according to Assistant professor...
