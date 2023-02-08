ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

Speaker Heastie is turning into a tyrant, and not just with The Post

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie seems to now think he’s “King Carl” — and not just when it comes to The Post. “I’m not going to be disrespected,” Heastie whined Tuesday, lamely justifying his refusal to take questions from The Post’s Albany chief, Zach Williams, for the second straight week. He’s clamped down on all other reporters, too, by retaining COVID restrictions to keep them off the Assembly floor, though the state Senate has lifted similar restrictions and the pandemic is so over. Interview lawmakers in their seats, as journos have done for decades? King Carl won’t put up with such insulting scrutiny. Heastie’s...
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCAX

Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
WASHINGTON STATE
waer.org

Gov. Hochul, Rep. Tenney react to Biden's State of the Union

A Republican congressmember from the Central New York region and the state's Democratic governor shared opposing views on President Joe Biden's Tuesday nigh State of the Union address. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican representing parts of central and western New York, was highlt critical of the president's remarks. "President Biden...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
informnny.com

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
informnny.com

Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Online auctioning of State surplus items is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 13. The auctions will be held at the new State of New York Auction Site on GovDeals, and most items will be listed on the site for seven days. “From the usual...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
informnny.com

New York to end masking mandate for healthcare facilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health will allow a mask mandate for healthcare facilities to expire this weekend. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald made the announcement Thursday during a meeting of the state’s Public Health & Health Planning Council. “I want to underscore the pandemic is not over — we are in a period of transition, however,” Dr. McDonald told the panel.
NEW YORK STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon

The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

