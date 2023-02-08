Aanen Moody, Montana Grizzlies heating up heading into season-defining stretch

Read full article on original website
Q&A: Former Montana State O-lineman Lewis Kidd on 'whirlwind' rookie season with Saints
BOZEMAN — Of the five former Montana State Bobcats in the NFL, Lewis Kidd has flown furthest under the radar. Alex Singleton has been a pro football player since 2015 and has started at inside linebacker the past few seasons, most recently with the Denver Broncos. Linebacker Troy Andersen and edge rusher Daniel Hardy were both selected in last year’s NFL Draft, by the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and made the team after a highlight-filled preseason.
Bart Andrus recalls coaching experience in Super Bowl XXXIV
BILLINGS- Bart Andrus describes the Super Bowl as a regular football game, but on steroids. The current head coach for the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL was a quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. Andrus has strong ties to the Treasure State as a...
Billings Senior looks to de-throne Kalispell Flathead as Savaria, Tucker, Kirn look to become first to three
BILLINGS--Kalispell Flathead is the defending state team champion, looking to win their third straight, sweeping all team titles since girls' wrestling was established in Montana. For the first time this year, both an AA Girls team title and A-C Girls team title will be up for grabs. Flathead freshman phenom...
Scoreboard: Girls high school state wrestling
Team scores: Billings Senior 119, Kalispell Flathead 104, Butte 96, Ronan 78, Kalispell Glacier 76, Miles City 57, Baker 49, Billings Skyview 48, Billings West 47, Havre 43, Lockwood 39.5, Corvallis 33, Simms 32, Anaconda 30, Browning 30, Frenchtown 30, Helena Capital 28, Belgrade 26, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26, Helena 25, Bozeman 23, Conrad 22, Eureka 22, Chinook 21, Circle 20, Columbia Falls 20, Glasgow 20, Harlem 20, Wolf Point 20, Custer/Hysham 19, Lewistown 19, Missoula Big Sky 19, Poplar 19, Cut Bank 18, Florence 17, Huntley Project 17, Sidney 17, Fort Benton 14, Big Sandy 13, Livingston 13, Plains 13, Columbus/Absarokee 11, Hardin 10, Red Lodge 10, Whitefish 10, East Helena 9, Hamilton 9, Valier 9, Dillon 7, Deer Lodge 7, Shelby 7, Shepherd 7, Darby 6, Great Falls CMR 6, Colstrip 4, Bozeman Gallatin 4, Choteau 3, Laurel 0, Manhattan 0, Roundup 0, Saint Ignatius 0, Thompson Falls 0.
Super Bowl Interview: Former MSU Bobcat Linebacker Alex Singleton
HELENA- We sat down with Alex to talk about what it's like seeing his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl. Plus, his experience earlier this week at media row.
Montana State University student publishes paper on new tyrannosaur species found in Montana
BOZEMAN – Millions of years before Tyrannosaurus rex roamed western North America, generations of its multi-great-great-grandparents likely dwelt and evolved in what was then a much warmer, balmy environment, according to a recent scientific paper by a Montana State University student. Elias Warshaw, a senior studying paleontology in MSU’s...
Eighty-five schools competing in Montana High School State Wrestling at MetraPark
Eighty-five schools are set to compete in the Montana High School State Wrestling Championship Feb. 10 and 11 at MetraPark. Associate Director Scott Wilson of the Montana High School Association said there are 884 wrestlers at the event (623 boys and 231 girls).
