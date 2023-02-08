Aanen Moody, Montana Grizzlies heating up heading into season-defining stretch

BOZEMAN — Of the five former Montana State Bobcats in the NFL, Lewis Kidd has flown furthest under the radar. Alex Singleton has been a pro football player since 2015 and has started at inside linebacker the past few seasons, most recently with the Denver Broncos. Linebacker Troy Andersen and edge rusher Daniel Hardy were both selected in last year’s NFL Draft, by the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and made the team after a highlight-filled preseason.

