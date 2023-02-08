ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Sheriff’s Office introduces School Threat Enforcement Team

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiE6E_0kgzCsZU00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced its expansion of the School Threat Enforcement Team, also known as ‘STET’.

The team now includes 13 positions, including 1 captain, 2 sergeants, 4 detectives, 2 analysts, 3 mental health professionals, and a licensed social worker.

“I’d rather not be talking about school threats,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Unfortunately, the STET team grew because the threats come in every single day at a rate… that we’ve never seen.”

Officials said just this school year alone, they’ve investigated 260 school threats, 31 threats of violence and made a total of 40 arrests.

The school district said they’ve also made improvements over the last few years to keep children safe.

“Increasing the school threat enforcement team is just the latest example of that commitment,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, the Lee County School District Superintendent.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy rescues abandoned fawn

ESTERO, Fla. – Deputy Fischer of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an abandoned fawn in a community in Estero. The animal was lying by the pool after sneaking in through an opening in the lanai, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The fawn was...
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy rescues injured Screech Owl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County deputy helped an injured owl that authorities say was likely hit by a vehicle. The Screech Owl suffered a broken wing, and Deputy Jim Van Pelt brought the animal to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital. The owl will undergo treatment, according to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested after hit and run with female bicyclist in Naples

David Preston was arrested by the Naples Police Department after allegedly crashing into a bicyclist and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the Naples Police Department, Preston crashed into a bicyclist at US 41 and 10th Street South in Naples. Preston didn’t stop or give any aid to the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County Fair shooter to stay in detention lockup; community copes

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:185093512a11c21eca0091ef Player Element ID: 6320048785112. A small community is reeling as an accused killer sits in secure detention for shooting a 17-year-old boy. The murder at the DeSoto County...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of helping man who walked out of trial escape

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-11:202c3bf1276327551c7b0236 Player Element ID: 6320120565112. A man walks out on his trial and is nowhere to be found after being convicted. Now, another man, Daniel Torres Quezada, is sitting...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Two brought to hospital after crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a horrifying crash Thursday night on Plantation Road and Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Lee County. South Trail Fire & Rescue firefighters and Lee County EMS responded to the crash just after 8:30 p.m., which left one woman entrapped.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

15-year-old arrested in death at DeSoto County Fair

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:d326e68759989f2a75e9c5fe Player Element ID: 6319996410112. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is being charged with the shooting death of another teen at the DeSoto County Fair. Ryan Watson...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in deadly home invasion faces video voyeurism charge

A man in jail awaiting trial in a deadly home invasion is now accused of video voyeurism. Richard Cochran Jr., faces a sex offense charge for video voyerism, according to a arrest report. He has been jailed since at least Dec. 2021 when he was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Brandon Street in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Third arrest made in more than $170K Lee County check fraud scheme

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third person they say is involved in a fraudulent check cashing scheme totaling more than $170,000. Deputies have arrested Adarius Williams, 33, of Fort Myers. He is facing charges of fraud for uttering a false bank note, grand larceny between $5,000 and $10,000, and fraud by using a fake ID.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Police search for man in Downtown Fort Myers burglary

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a theft that occurred Downtown Fort Myers on February 6. At approximately 5:40 p.m., a man entered Cutting Edge Shop through the back door. He took approximately $1,000 from the cash register and $200 from the tip jar, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

One person hit by train in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to Gulf Coast Medical Center after being hit by a train Friday night. The accident happened at around 10 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Evans Ave. According to Fort Myers Police, roads were blocked for a few hours...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy