Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs owner's daughter Gracie Hunt blitzes critics of Patrick Mahomes' family, gets set for Red Friday
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, spoke to Fox News Digital about the upcoming Super Bowl and praised Patrick Mahomes' family.
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Travis Kelce calls niece Wyatt a "legendary baby" after brother Jason Kelce "smuggled" her into Super Bowl LIV Jason Kelce wanted to make sure his whole family got into Super Bowl LIV to see brother Travis Kelce play. Recalling Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, the brothers chatted on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — about the trouble they had getting Jason's oldest child, daughter Wyatt, into the game. "We went to your [Travis] Super Bowl in...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom
Travis Kelce jokes about his belief that starting a family will help get mom Donna Kelce back on his side Ahead of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Super Bowl faceoff, the brothers sat down with their mom to talk about family life. On the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, the brothers share a lot of laughs with mom Donna Kelce as they talk about the big game. The brothers teased their mom throughout the chat, trying to get her to admit which of her two sons she was rooting...
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Message For Opposing Pass-Rushers
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent making $450 million, but you wouldn't know it just from talking to him. The former MVP and Super Bowl champ has a down-to-earth perspective and sharp sense of humor that is on full display when he's talking to the press. This week, in an exchange ...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0