jocoreport.com
Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
cbs17
Nash County grandmother accused of beating, killing granddaughter appears in court
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County grandmother appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and was formally charged with beating and killing her 8-year-old granddaughter. Patricia Ricks said very few words after being wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair and she sat mostly in silence...
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office reactivates senior wellness check program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14. The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call. The sheriff’s office said citizens...
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Millennium man is guilty of murder
WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
jocoreport.com
Mother Sentenced To 40-58 Years In Prison For Crimes Against Her Juvenile Daughter
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Following a two week trial in Johnston County Superior Court, a 43 year-old woman has been convicted of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, sexual servitude, and incest. Zuammett Velasco was found guilty and sentenced to serve between 40 and 58 years in state prison.
WITN
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk
DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
WRAL News
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
cbs17
Chapel Hill man charged in January killing of Durham man; police say he knew victim
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill man has been charged in the Jan. 12 killing of a Durham man. Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Smith, Chapel Hill police said Thursday. Police told CBS 17 that McKenzie and...
4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police
Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
WITN
Neighbors shocked after Washington man is charged with having bomb-making materials
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is continuing to follow the story of a man charged with having materials to make bombs. 45-year-old Joseph Hardison of Washington is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found homemade explosives and other explosive chemicals used to make those dangerous items at the man’s former apartment and workplace.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
cbs17
Edgecombe man holding guns barricades himself for 7+ hours, sheriff says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.
