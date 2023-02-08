Yes, you need to wear SPF and take off your makeup: Our favorite skincare finds

Items featured are independently selected by editors. Products purchased through our links may earn us a commission.

When I say that my entire skincare regimen is due to TikTok, it’s not an exaggeration. I’ve been influenced. Repeatedly. For three years. But, thanks to TikTok, I’ve found some true gems that I use everyday. My routine differs from morning to night. I feel like my skin has gotten a million times better over the last few years. And I know I’m setting up my older self for success with products that keep my combination skin healthy.

If you’re reading this, you’re too old to not be wearing daily sunscreen and taking your makeup off every night.

Let’s get into these viral TikTok products, starting with the nighttime routine.

(Disclaimer: these are just the products I like and they may not work for everyone!)

Night

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Cleanser & Makeup Remover $7.97

The TikTok “experts” go back and forth on whether or not this works or is good for you, but I’ve been using it for probably 10 months now and am satisfied every time with how it takes off my makeup.

If you want an alternative, try an oil-based cleanser.

Reusable cotton rounds $8.99 and makeup remover pads $22

I pour the micellar water onto (clean!!!) reusable makeup remover pads or reusable cotton rounds. When they’re dirty, just throw them in the wash with your towels. I also use these to apply the BHA liquid exfoliant mentioned below.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser $16.99

After removing my makeup, I wash my face with the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser. The Hydrating Facial Cleanser is also great.

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant $34

I used to think exfoliating my skin meant I had to use a harsh scrub. Not the case! I use this chemical exfoliant with BHA, or Beta Hydroxy Acids, usually twice a week. Among the benefits claimed by the brand: reducing visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, hydrating, improving skin texture.

BHA’s can be listed as four different types of acids, including salicylic acid, according to the FDA. You should test products like this on a small area of your skin before using it all over your face. The FDA says these products can also make your skin more sensitive to the sun so I use this product at night to avoid sun exposure altogether.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $16.99

I’d never even heard of retinol until beauty gurus all over TikTok started recommending it. I’ve been using this type of Vitamin A for a few months now twice a week at night. This one also includes licorice root extract, niacinamide and ceramides.

*Note: When you start using a retinol product, experts recommend easing into it because it can cause irritation and dryness.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25

I am now rubbing snail mucin into my face. Not something I thought I would do at 25. But I’m obsessed. I use it like nights a week! It’s great for hydration. The gooey texture (a little bit like when you pull apart a grilled cheese) took me a few uses to get used to but it feels soothing on my face. COSRX is a Korean beauty brand ( animal testing for cosmetics is banned in Korea) and no snails are hurt in the making of the products. This brand’s Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream has been on my list to buy next for my nighttime moisturizer.

Laniege lip sleeping mask $24

This lip mask is the last step in my nightly (and daytime!) routine. It’s just a really thick lip product. It especially is great if you have dry lips and feels like a delightful pre-bedtime indulgence.

Daytime

My night routine is where I like to indulge myself and take my time. Since 9/10 times I’m running late in the mornings, I prefer to keep that routine simple.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum $26.99

I love vitamin C! It’s great for improving the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and acne. This formula goes on smooth, bringing a lovely glow to your face. It contains 10% vitamin C, plus ceramides, hyaluronic acid and pantothenic acid.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion $18.37

Yes, this is the fourth product on my list from CeraVe, but honestly it’s great. It’s lightweight and perfect for daily wear.

Aloe Soothing Sun Cream by COSRX $18.49

One of, if not the most important, steps in anyone’s skin routine has to be sunscreen. You need a quality SPF to protect your face’s sensitive skin. I’ve been using this one with an SPF of 50 by COSRX for almost a year (only on my second container, which maybe means I should be using more of it and reapplying more often oops).