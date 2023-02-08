Read full article on original website
Related
Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
michiganchronicle.com
Austin Davis makes history as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor
AUSTIN DAVIS, left, was sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s first Black Lieutenant Governor on Jan. 17. By his side is the state’s Second Lady, Blayre Holmes Davis, Austin Davis’ wife. Lee Street. In McKeesport. That’s where Austin Davis lived, going to and from McKeesport Area High School as an...
Funding for school districts across PA may change
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The educational landscape in Pennsylvania could soon change after a commonwealth court ruling. A judge found that Pennsylvania was violating the constitutional rights of students, namely in poorer districts, by the way, it allocates state funds to districts. Words like “Historic and landmark” are being used to describe the judge’s ruling. […]
Pennsylvania should expand school choice, not prop up a broken public school system | PennLive Editorial
Sharon Sedlar makes a strong point that every good parent can support. No child should be forced to go to a school they hate. No child should have to go to a school where they don’t feel safe. They shouldn’t have to go to a school where bullying is rampant, discipline is lax, and teachers lack the energy and motivation to inspire their students.
Pennsylvania to end 'force on force' battle reenactment at state-owned sites
There’s a big change coming for war reenactments in Pennsylvania. State officials say it’s for safety reasons and the preservation of historical resources.
Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests
Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
Main Line Media News
Will Wood: Angst over school property tax and fund balances is misplaced
Call me naive, but I really do not understand the uproar over school taxes. I mean, obviously no one likes taxes, I get that. But I think we need to take a few deep breaths here. It is a given that our current system of funding schools has led to...
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill being proposed in the Pennsylvania State House would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot. In a memo to House members, State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) says under the proposed bill schools would be able to use grant funds to offset costs […]
Gov. Shapiro has opened doors for thousands of workers without college degrees | Opinion
In his first executive order since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro removed a requirement of a four-year college degree for 92% of all state government jobs. The decision affects 65,000 commonwealth government jobs, including about 550 currently open on the state’s job website. The new governor’s move is aligned with national hiring trends in the private and government sectors.
Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition. Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors. Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo. However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age.
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
WGAL
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
Pa. state system for school funding deemed ‘unconstitutional’
A historic ruling by a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, declaring the state’s system for school funding as “unconstitutional.”
With a pandemic-era ‘lifeline’ ending this month, Pa. food banks brace for increased need
The program, which took effect in April 2020, increased monthly benefits to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post With a pandemic-era ‘lifeline’ ending this month, Pa. food banks brace for increased need appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?
“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
philasun.com
Shapiro administration urges Medicaid, CHIP recipients to update contact information before federal changes take effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro administration and the Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging anyone enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance (MA), to make sure their contact information is correct so they can receive timely updates about their benefits. Under new federal law, continuous MA eligibility will be separated from the public health emergency and will end on April 1, 2023. By keeping contact information up-to-date, recipients of MA and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will receive timely, necessary updates about their coverage and benefits, so they are ready when it is time to renew their coverage.
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Comments / 0