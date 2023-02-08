Read full article on original website
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after shooting outside of Walmart in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart located at 3580 Memorial Drive. According to police, two men exchanged gunfire outside of the store and then fled the scene. Officers responded to reports of an active shooter around 2:30 p.m. but could not...
WSB Radio
Fayetteville man arrested in connection with metro mail thefts
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with recent mail thefts around Metro Atlanta.
coosavalleynews.com
Homeless Man Burglarizes Home, Sells Meth to Police Informant
A homeless 39 year-old Rome man, William Lonnie Kitchen, was jailed this week after police said he burglarized a home on Flannery Street. Reports sad that Kitchen illegally entered the home and stole a Hotpoint Washer and Hotpoint Dryer, valued at $800 back on July 24 of last year. Earlier...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Man arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and DUI after crashing into Sandy Springs home
Neighbors in a Sandy Springs community want even more done to protect their subdivision, after another driver crashed through the gate.
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
coosavalleynews.com
Lindale Man Jailed for Burglarizing Home While Children Inside
Dusty Ryan Brooks, 29 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized a Hosea Street home while children were inside. Reports said that Brooks kicked in a door to the home in order to gain entry. Police said that a woman and five children were inside home...
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself, deputies say
“The suspect/aggressor, who was clearly impatient and annoyed by the delay."
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI
Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building
An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.
WMAZ
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
