Acworth, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Homeless Man Burglarizes Home, Sells Meth to Police Informant

A homeless 39 year-old Rome man, William Lonnie Kitchen, was jailed this week after police said he burglarized a home on Flannery Street. Reports sad that Kitchen illegally entered the home and stole a Hotpoint Washer and Hotpoint Dryer, valued at $800 back on July 24 of last year. Earlier...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Lindale Man Jailed for Burglarizing Home While Children Inside

Dusty Ryan Brooks, 29 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he burglarized a Hosea Street home while children were inside. Reports said that Brooks kicked in a door to the home in order to gain entry. Police said that a woman and five children were inside home...
LINDALE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI

Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

