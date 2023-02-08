The largest Super Bowl mural to date is an Indigenous work of art and it lives in Phoenix

Leer en español

The work began mid-January. Scaffolding, protective gear and painting tools were a constant for Indigenous artists who were tasked with completing a historic mural in downtown Phoenix, one that was representative of the community hosting Super Bowl 57.

On Tuesday, local artist Lucinda "La Morena" Hinojos, accompanied by the collective of artists and NFL representatives, unveiled the mural located on the side of the Monarch Theater — the largest ever painted for a Super Bowl.

"I'm so happy and I'm really proud and it's emotional. It's very heavy on me and all of us. And so I just want to acknowledge these artists and that it wasn't easy ... I would do it again." said Hinojos, who made history by becoming the first artist of Chicano and Native American descent to work with the NFL.

Hinojos, this year's Super Bowl theme artist, designed elaborate and deeply meaningful artwork for Super Bowl 57, including gameday tickets, a collaboration with the Wilson football team and other promotional material.

The 9,500-square-foot mural was painted on the wall of the Monarch Theater on Washington Street, between First and Second streets, and is a symbol of Indigenous collaboration and underscores the importance of maintaining community and unity, Hinojos said.

Born and raised in the Valley, Hinojos and her family maintain close ties to the communities across Arizona. She embodies the spirit and history of the city. She is a Chicana, Native American artist with multicultural roots from Mexico and the Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache and Akimel O'odham tribes.

“This is what I love to do. Why? Because I see the value, the validation of all of you being here and the community coming out and cheering us on and (I'm) being emotional, crying because ... for Native people and Brown people, it's like they're being seen for the first time, you know? That means a lot,” she said.

The artistic significance of the mural

During a Tuesday press conference in downtown Phoenix, Hinojos spoke about how important her art was to her, something that connected her with her roots and her ancestors and allowed for human connection.

“You're working and dealing with community people … what's important for me is our human connection. I'm not there just to paint murals and get out. This is not just decorative art,” Hinojos said.

It's the reason why painting the mural involved a number of Indigenous artists whose work covers walls across the Valley: Carrie "CC" Curley (San Carlos Apache) Anitra "Yukue" Molina (Pascua Yaqui) and Eunique Yazzie (Navajo/Diné), as well as supporting community artists Jesse Yazzie (Navajo/Diné), Giovannie Dixon and Missy Mahan (Euchee/Mvskoke and Tohono O'odham).

The interpretation and color of the sky is Molina's contribution, and it symbolizes the realistic relationship that Indigenous peoples establish between the earth and the sky.

The Apache woman painted honoring the land and blessing the field is the contribution of Curley. It was painted in black and white to honor the stories of ancestors and the cultivation of this land since time immemorial.

The rug symbolizes "home" and "place" in an urban environment and represents the coming together of people from different places and regions who have very different cultural traditions and speak many languages.

The 22 diamonds in the mountains represent all the native tribes whose lands are within the borders of Arizona.

“Each of the artists has their own element to it, and I wanted them to bring a piece of themselves to this mural, and they all did it very well. We don't have to be very strict with what we do, if you feel something just express it,” said Hinojos.

'Like nothing I've ever seen before'

For Daphnee Wood, director of events for the NFL, it was unique to see such a large community come together to make this project a reality.

“When we were up on the roof with them and seeing the progress, it's just so exciting to see their faces light up and just to hear the community and the buzz that's happened around this mural has just been really special," Wood said during the news conference.

“And every time that I have seen the painting, even today when I'm turning around, looking at it again and again, it just looks more beautiful, more vibrant, more soulful. It puts soul behind the art and it's like nothing I've ever seen before."

Stephanie Borgese, senior director of creative for the NFL, explained that at least eight artists were interviewed for this project, but as soon as she spoke with Hinojos, she realized that she was the artist they were looking for.

“We interviewed many artists ... and then really, after speaking with Lucinda for the first time, I was sure that she was the main seed for authenticity as an artist, as a person, and her spirit. All of those things really made me understand that this was going to be amazing,” Borgese said.

