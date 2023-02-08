ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona

By Andrea Morabito, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

It's Super Bowl week in Arizona and while sunny days are forecast for most of it, residents and tourists can expect a gloomier and breezier weekend in metro Phoenix.

“The weather should be fairly warm,” said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “During the weekend, we expect a cloudy sky and breezy weather. Luckily Sunday, we don’t have more than a 5% chance of rain.”

Thursday’s temperatures should bounce between lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 70s. A similar forecast is expected for Friday.

Clouds will begin to roll in on Saturday, but temperatures will remain high with predictions between the mid to high 40s and the low to mid 70s. For Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures may vary between the mid to high 40s and the mid to high 60s. They will be perfect conditions for the players — arguably less for the fans.

Tucson should expect a cooldown on Sunday

In Tucson and other parts of southern Arizona, skies should be clear leading into the weekend.

“(Expect) breezing wind from time to time, particularly Friday, but generally the weather is going to be nice,” said Jeff Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Tucson. “We expect some clouds coming in on Sunday and a general cooldown leading to next week's cooler temperatures.”

Thursday and Friday temperatures are expected to stay between the mid to high 30s and low 70s. A warmup is expected Saturday, with temperatures between the high 40s and mid-70s, while Sunday it should be around the mid 40s and mid to high 60s.

Slight warmup expected over weekend in northern Arizona

In Flagstaff and northern Arizona, the sun will shine until Saturday, when clouds will take over.

"Thursday will be a bit breezy and cool with Saturday significantly warmer," the National Weather Service in Flagstaff said on Twitter.

Temperatures should bounce between the low 20s and mid 30s on Thursday.

A slight warmup will happen throughout the weekend, with temperatures on Friday ranging between the mid to high 10s and mid 40s. Despite clouds rolling in on Saturday, warm temperatures will remain at the mid 20s and mid 40s on Saturday and the mid to low 20s and low 40s on Super Bowl Sunday.

No rain is expected over the weekend, although temperatures will be cooler next week, with a slight chance of snow around Tuesday and Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona

