Food benefits available for Monterey County residents impacted by recent storms

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Department of Social Services announced on Wednesday afternoon that residents and families who were impacted by the winter storms are eligible to to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits.

A family of four with income up to $3,130 per month may be eligible to receive up to $939 in food benefits through this program. The program is also available to Santa Cruz County residents as well.

Officials said that individuals and families who lived or worked in the affected counties between Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 25, 2023 can be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food benefits. The household has to experience at least one of the following as a direct result of the severe winter storms.

At least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits,

Money was spent because of the storms or related power outage,

Money was lost from work because of the severe winter storms, or

Money was spent because of damage to a home or business

Social services officials said that those who already receive regular CalFresh food benefits will not be eligible for the disaster food benefits.

You can start applying for Disaster CalFresh benefits this week and Feb. 14 thru 15. Here are some of the ways you can apply.

You can call 1-877-410-8823, apply online at www.benefitscal.com or visit one of the three MCDSS locations.

1000 S. Main Street Suite 216, Salinas CA 93901

116 Broadway, King City CA 93930

1281 Broadway, Seaside CA 93955

The disaster CalFresh food benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

