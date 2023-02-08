Anniston City Council Address the Repair of the Korean War Memorial and Removal of Historic Trees
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston held their regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting on Tuesday, February 7th.
Work Session
- Grant Application
- RAISE Grant application
- Bids
- Maintenance traffic signals
- This item is on the consent agenda.
- FY 2023 Budget Amendment
- FY 2023 Budget Amendment
- These are minor changes to be able to process revenue. There was an office position that needed slight modification that altered the schools budget.
- Commercial Lease Agreement
- Discuss extension of Commercial Lease Agreement with Consolidated Publishing Company, Inc. for the property located at 4305 McClellan Boulevard
- This is an extension for one year while work progresses on the new city hall. This will still be on a month to month for up to a year. The current goal is to move int the new location in June 2024.
- City Manager Updates
- Discussion of various trees on Quintard median
- There are safety issues with five trees between 9th Street and 11th Street. A third party arborist was brought in. The city is also working on a plan to replace the trees that are being removed.
- City Manager, Steven Folks addressed the repair cost to the Korean War memorial at Centennial park. The monument was destroyed by a car driving into it. The cost is estimated at $66,000. The Centennial Memorial Committee has committed $33,000 with $25,000 coming from insurance. At the next council meeting there will be a motions for an additional $8,000 to cover the remaining costs. The goal is to have the memorial repaired by Memorial Day.
City Council Meeting
- Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution authorizing reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the city
- Resolution authorizing the submission of a grant under The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant
- Resolution authorizing an amendment to Program Year 2021 Annual Action Plan under the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) for submission of the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan
- Resolution directing installation of fire hydrant
- Motion to approve bid for a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) refilling station to Emergency Equipment Professionals in the amount of $60,985.65
- Motion to approve bid for General Maintenance of Traffic Signal Safety Devices for the City of Anniston to Temple J Electric, LLC., in the amount of $53,761.00
- Resolutions – Unanimously Approved
- Resolution to amend the FY2023 Budgets for the General Operating Fund, Museum of Natural History Fund, Fire Training Fund, and the Capital Projects Fund to adjust for the differences between the previously adopted budgets and presently projected revenues and expenditures in the budgets of the various funds
- Motions
- Motion to authorize the Mayor to execute a Commercial Lease Agreement Extension with Consolidated Publishing Company, Inc. for property located at 4305 McClellan Boulevard, Anniston, Alabama per terms of Agreement dated April 1, 2019 – Unanimously Approved
- Extend the lease for one year.
- Motion – Unanimously Approved
- Motion to convene an executive session to discuss (a) the general reputation and character, physical condition, professional competence, or mental health of individuals, not including the job performance of public employees, (b) the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated or imminently likely to be litigated if the governmental body pursues a proposed course of action, and (c) the consideration the governmental body is willing to offer or accept when considering the purchase, sale, exchange, lease, or market value of real property.
- Adjournment – Unanimously Approved
