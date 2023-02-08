ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston City Council Address the Repair of the Korean War Memorial and Removal of Historic Trees

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXCY6_0kgz9ECa00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

February 8, 2023

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston held their regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting on Tuesday, February 7th. 

Work Session

  1. Grant Application
    1. RAISE Grant application
  2. Bids
    1. Maintenance traffic signals
      1. This item is on the consent agenda.
  3. FY 2023 Budget Amendment
    1. FY 2023 Budget Amendment
      1. These are minor changes to be able to process revenue. There was an office position that needed slight modification that altered the schools budget.
  4. Commercial Lease Agreement
    1. Discuss extension of Commercial Lease Agreement with Consolidated Publishing Company, Inc. for the property located at 4305 McClellan Boulevard
      1. This is an extension for one year while work progresses on the new city hall. This will still be on a month to month for up to a year. The current goal is to move int  the new location in June 2024.
  5. City Manager Updates
    1. Discussion of various trees on Quintard median
      1. There are safety issues with five trees between 9th Street and 11th Street. A  third party arborist was brought in. The city is also working on a plan to replace the trees that are being removed.
  6. City Manager, Steven Folks addressed the repair cost to the Korean War memorial at Centennial park. The monument was destroyed by a car driving into it.  The cost is estimated at $66,000. The Centennial Memorial Committee has committed $33,000 with $25,000 coming from insurance. At the next council meeting there will be a motions for an additional $8,000 to cover the remaining costs. The goal is to have the memorial repaired by Memorial Day.

City Council Meeting

  • Invocation
  • Pledge Of Allegiance
  • Call To Order
  • Roll Call
    • Mayor Jack Draper – Present
    • Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins – Present
    • Ward 2 Councilman Demetric D. Roberts – Present
    • Ward 3 Councilwoman Ciara Smith – Present
    • Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris – Present
  • Reading/Approval Of Minutes Of Previous Meeting – Unanimously Approved
    • January 17, 2023 Regular meeting
  • Additions/Deletions To The Agenda – None
  • Adoption Of Agenda – Unanimously Approved
  • Public Hearing – None
  • Unfinished Business – None
  • Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
    • Resolution authorizing reimbursements to city officials for expenses incurred while traveling away from the city
    • Resolution authorizing the submission of a grant under The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant
    • Resolution authorizing an amendment to Program Year 2021 Annual Action Plan under the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) for submission of the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan
    • Resolution directing installation of fire hydrant
    • Motion to approve bid for a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) refilling station to Emergency Equipment Professionals in the amount of $60,985.65
    • Motion to approve bid for General Maintenance of Traffic Signal Safety Devices for the City of Anniston to Temple J Electric, LLC., in the amount of $53,761.00
  • Resolutions – Unanimously Approved
    • Resolution to amend the FY2023 Budgets for the General Operating Fund, Museum of Natural History Fund, Fire Training Fund, and the Capital Projects Fund to adjust for the differences between the previously adopted budgets and presently projected revenues and expenditures in the budgets of the various funds
  • Motions
    • Motion to authorize the Mayor to execute a Commercial Lease Agreement Extension with Consolidated Publishing Company, Inc. for property located at 4305 McClellan Boulevard, Anniston, Alabama per terms of Agreement dated April 1, 2019 – Unanimously Approved
      • Extend the lease for one year.
  • Additional Or Other Matters That May Come Before Council – None
  • Public Comments – None
  • Council Comments – None
  • Motion – Unanimously Approved
    • Motion to convene an executive session to discuss (a) the general reputation and character, physical condition, professional competence, or mental health of individuals, not including the job performance of public employees, (b) the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated or imminently likely to be litigated if the governmental body pursues a proposed course of action, and (c) the consideration the governmental body is willing to offer or accept when considering the purchase, sale, exchange, lease, or market value of real property.
  • Adjournment – Unanimously Approved

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 3

Alicia Rice
3d ago

Anniston City doesnt have money to improve the schools or build new ones but they got money to do this. Half of Anniston looks like a ran down city with all the closed businesses, and condemned homes and businesses. I think they need to an audit on Anniston and see where the money really goes because its not to better the children or citizens.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Sheriff’s Budget Takes Center Stage and Former Commissioner J.D. Hess Rejoins Public Service

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, February 10th. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Pastor Chad Pesnell, Cornerstone Worship Center Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved  Elected […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sheriff Supports Proposal for Tag Fee Increase to Assist in Funding Shortage

Calhoun County, AL – At Thursday’s County Commission meeting sheriff Matthew Wade addressed the Commissioners during the elected official’s portion of the meeting. He started by thanking the commission for all they have done and noted he had to make a list of all the numerous items they have supported. He gave an update that many of the new cameras are in place and have currently collected 50,000 data points. He mentioned out they are being used in a current criminal investigation of wire theft at one of the County 911 sites. He also highly praised the commission for their support on the the jail renovations. He acknowledged that in many ways our modern jails are mental health facilitates and that the jail, prior to renovations, is not in a position to truly meet the needs of those that come through the doors. He also talked about the loss of revenue from the legislature change in gun permits. He noted that the Sheriff’s department puts over 2 million miles on its vehicles every year and because of this vehicles do not have a life span of over ten years. The current cost to add ten new vehicles each year is $500,000 and that is at today’s prices. The cost for body cams is roughly $200,000 a year. Those two items alone are difficult with the current budget constraints. He directly stated that in 27 years in law enforcement and his six years as Sheriff he has never seen a situation like the current one. The ability to hire and retain employees is at an all time low and low finances are just one part of the problem. “We want first-rate people who will help us,” the Sheriff said. “We want professionals who do the right thing and behave at a higher standard.” While he acknowledged that money alone will not fix everything it is a major step. He is strongly supporting the proposal of Representative Randy Wood for a $2 increase on all vehicle tags purchased in Calhoun County. That $2 would go directly to the Sheriff’s department budget.  This is a small amount that is spread out on all in the County versus a targeted segment. There are approximately 130,000 tags sold so the total increase in budget would be $260,000. This amount would not replace the lost revenue from permits, but it would be a step to help.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

15th Annual Chili & Jerky Cook-Off

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, February 19th Wingmen MC, Calhoun County will host the 15th Annual Chili & Jerky Cook-Off. This event starts at noon at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201. All proceeds benefit for CAMP SEALE HARRIS SUGAR FALLS DAY CAMP / Southeastern Diabetes Education Services.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Commission commits $5 million to amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission has pitched in the final public funding piece for a proposed $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham. The $5 million commitment matched identical pledges from the BJCC and City of Birmingham. The 9,000-seat venue is set to be built on a couple of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for January 2023

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

43rd Annual Heritage Festival to be Held in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 18th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm the Longleaf Event Center, 920 Museum Drive, Anniston, AL, will be the location of the 43rd Annual Heritage Festival. This February, the Anniston Museums and Gardens invite the community to the 43rd annual Heritage Festival! Celebrate Black History Month all day by encouraging the community’s youth during the oration competition, enjoying a special choir performance, shopping African-inspired vendors, and touring the Anniston Museum of Natural History and Berman Museum. Festival Coordinator Georgia Calhoun declared this year’s theme as 43 Years of Poetry Celebrations. Baby Boy’s BBQ will be on-site with delicious food options available for purchase. This community event is perfect for people of all ages.
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction

The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
GARDENDALE, AL
Calhoun Journal

On Eagle’s Wings: The Amazing World of Eagles at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 18th at 1:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host On Eagle’s Wings: The Amazing World of Eagles. Have you ever wondered what makes an eagle so majestic? With their razor-sharp beaks, piercing talons, and carnivorous diet, eagles are the fiercest predators in the Alabama skies. This powerful bird of prey has inspired birders, scientists, and society for centuries. Join guest speaker Camp McDowell Lead Naturalist, Mandy Pearson, as she teaches about these incredible creatures and their important role in our ecosystem. Participants will even have a chance to meet a live bird of prey. This program is included in museum admission and free for members.
ANNISTON, AL
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Friday 02/10 – Collision in Cedar Bluff

A two-vehicle collision on Alabama Highway 9 took place in Cherokee County Friday morning. The wreck – which involved a Toyota Camry and what appeared to be an Enterprise moving van – occurred near the Country Store at around 8:50am. The driver of the van was unhurt and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Moody opens 172-acre Kelly Creek Industrial Park

The largest patch of available land for large employers in St. Clair County is now open. The City of Moody opened the Kelly Creek Commerce Park off Exit 147 on Interstate 20 Thursday. A joint venture of the city, Capstone Real Estate Investments and Graham & Co., the park features 172 acres with prepared sites to provide faster construction timelines.
MOODY, AL
southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy