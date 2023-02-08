Read full article on original website
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will soon take control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district. Senate Republicans on Friday approved legislation to require DeSantis to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services it provides in the company’s sprawling properties in Florida. The vote on the Disney bill ended a special legislative session focused on the conservative agenda of a governor who has leveraged political tensions on gender identity, sexual orientation and immigration to become a national GOP star and potential White House contender. Separately on Friday, House Republicans gave final passage to two bills that amount to technical fixes to key DeSantis initiatives on immigration and voter fraud.
Bill in state Senate that would compel Washingtonians to vote advances out of committee
OLYMPIA, Wash. – High school civics teachers tell their students a lot about the “civic duty” of voting, but a group of Washington state lawmakers hope to take the concept of duty to another level. Senate Bill 5209 would compel eligible Washingtonians to vote unless they obtain...
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and seeks sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. On Friday, an attorney for Otero denied the allegations of misconduct. Otero also has petitioned the state Supreme Court to reinstate her as county clerk. Otero’s conduct has come under scrutiny as Torrance County officials grapple with simmering mistrust about voting systems.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location. She declined to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds. The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states.
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
Oklahoma investigators say Spiro officer shot, killed man
SPIRO, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting death of a 20-year-old man by a police officer in a town in the far eastern part of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in a Friday statement that Damon Dante Henderson was shot and killed Thursday in Spiro, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The name of the officer has not been released. The OSBI says Henderson was on foot and the officer was following him in a car when he fired at the officer, hitting the driver’s door. The officer returned fire, killing Henderson.
