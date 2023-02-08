ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Think Rubix names Emma Willis principal

Emma Willis of Rogers has joined public affairs and consulting agency Think Rubix as a principal. Launched in 2017, Think Rubix touts itself as a minority-certified and woman-led agency for social impact. It maintains headquarters in Washington, D.C. and has staff in Arkansas, California and Africa. “With a career dedicated...
ROGERS, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents

The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 10 years for heroin trafficking, firearms possession

A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Feb. 10 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Benton County jury hears 911 call in Mauricio Torres murder case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres started Thursday in Benton County. Torres is facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery in connection with the death of his six-year-old son, Isaiah Torres, in 2015. Mauricio Torres was emotional in the courtroom Thursday. He cried during opening...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

