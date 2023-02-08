Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: arraignment delayed again for woman accused of kidnapping and murdering pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonPineville, MO
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
Missouri Farmer Catches 'Crazy Looking' 30-Pound African Serval Cat, & Contacts Turpentine Creek Wildlife RefugeZack LoveAva, MO
Northwest Arkansas Concerts: The Place To Be For Music Lovers
Are you interested in northwest arkansas concerts? You are in luck…Northwest Arkansas is a bustling and vibrant region that offers a variety of cultural and entertainment options for its residents and visitors. One of the most popular and sought-after forms of entertainment in the area is live music and...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
talkbusiness.net
Think Rubix names Emma Willis principal
Emma Willis of Rogers has joined public affairs and consulting agency Think Rubix as a principal. Launched in 2017, Think Rubix touts itself as a minority-certified and woman-led agency for social impact. It maintains headquarters in Washington, D.C. and has staff in Arkansas, California and Africa. “With a career dedicated...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
talkbusiness.net
Farmers & Merchants Bank appoints three community bank presidents
The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Thursday (Feb. 9) the promotion of three employees to the role of community president, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization is...
USACE to preserve parts of town underneath Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to preserve and remove a historic town underneath Beaver Lake.
Blue Zoo aquarium opens in Rogers
A new hands-on aquarium opens on Feb. 7 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
Tanglewood Lodge destroyed in fire; people pour out support
A fire destroyed Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have reached out to the owners on social media and over the phone.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ranking Davonte Davis’ 3-Point Shooting Among Most Surprising Arkansas Sports Stories
Earlier this week, Best of Arkansas Sports began a countdown of the 10 most surprising individual player developments over the past decade. We touched on a benchwarmer who suddenly became an NFL Draft pick, a baseball player who briefly turned into Babe Ruth and several other incredible turnarounds. However, those...
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
KTLO
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Opening statements in Mauricio Torres' murder trial begins today
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Opening statements are set to begin in Mauricio Torres' third capital murder trial for the death of his six-year-old son's death on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. The trial comes after the Arkansas Supreme Court had dismissed the Benton County Circuit Court's petition...
Former Huntsville school officials fined in relation to basketball team hazing
Two former Huntsville school officials are fined for charges of failing to call the child abuse hotline for students.
Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 10 years for heroin trafficking, firearms possession
A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Feb. 10 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Arkansas.
Springdale man sentenced to 15 years in prison for guns possession
A Springdale man described as an "armed career criminal" was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday for firearms possession.
KHBS
Benton County jury hears 911 call in Mauricio Torres murder case
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres started Thursday in Benton County. Torres is facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery in connection with the death of his six-year-old son, Isaiah Torres, in 2015. Mauricio Torres was emotional in the courtroom Thursday. He cried during opening...
