Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study: Santa Fe ranks high among safe state capitals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Different has made a list ranking the state capitals of the U.S. on how safe they are. Santa Fe came in at number 20 in WalletHub’s 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More study. Each city on the list was ranked across four different dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
onemillionphotographs.com

52439. The Charming Doors of Santa Fe, New Mexico

Hello! My name is Liz—welcome to my quest of becoming the first woman (that I know of) to collect, edit, and publish one million photographs to document my journey through this vast, beautiful, diverse, and complex world that we live in. I spent my childhood moving around small towns...
SANTA FE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico

The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
JM McBride

Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'

Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash

CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

