What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2023 celebration begins
The event got its start in the 70s!
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
Study: Santa Fe ranks high among safe state capitals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City Different has made a list ranking the state capitals of the U.S. on how safe they are. Santa Fe came in at number 20 in WalletHub’s 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More study. Each city on the list was ranked across four different dimensions: affordability, economic well-being, […]
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
52439. The Charming Doors of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Hello! My name is Liz—welcome to my quest of becoming the first woman (that I know of) to collect, edit, and publish one million photographs to document my journey through this vast, beautiful, diverse, and complex world that we live in. I spent my childhood moving around small towns...
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico
The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
APS asks for packaged underwear for drive benefiting students
School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
