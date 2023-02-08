Read full article on original website
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington
Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them. "Those programs, though they were designed...
Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives
The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program
US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
Potential Legislation to Benefit Certain People in Delaware Who Pay Realty Transfer Tax Bill
Delaware has the highest real estate transfer tax in the nation at 4%. If you sell or buy a house for $250,000, the tax bill on that alone is $10,000. One bill that Delaware State Representative Bryan Shupe is sponsoring would target people in Delaware who need help–and tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about who specifically would benefit….
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.
DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
Where Black history curriculums stand in Delaware and the Department of Education’s role
Black History Month has been recognized across the county for more than four decades, and outside of acknowledging and honoring the achievements and contributions of Black Americans – it informs school curriculums every year. In 2021, Delaware lawmakers passed and Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 198, requiring all...
Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side
Mayor Mike Purzycki recently joined the owners of Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and the Delaware Center For Dance, members of the City Council, representatives of Cornerstone West CDC, City officials, family members, invited guests and members of the public for two ribbon-cutting ceremonies along Union Street to officially welcome the new businesses to Wilmington’s west side community.
JFC: Department of Correction focuses on hiring more officers
S Staff retention in Delaware’s prison system was an important issue at Wednesday’s Joint Finance Committee budget hearing. Monroe Hudson, the commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, told Sen. Laura Sturgeon, a Democrat who represents the Greenville area, that he thinks the department has made progress since 2017. It now has 2,647 full-time employees, the most since at least ... Read More
