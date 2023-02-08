ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WDEL 1150AM

HUD Secretary visits Wilmington

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them. "Those programs, though they were designed...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware State Housing Authority requests additional funding for affordable housing initiatives

The Delaware State Housing Authority presented a request for an additional $8 million in for rental assistance and affordable housing development programs before the General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee on Thursday. The funding would supplement Gov. John Carney’s proposed $101 million in spending on affordable housing initiatives in 2024 —...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program

US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
WILMINGTON, DE
thecentersquare.com

Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages

(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.

DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
DELAWARE STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Win in court doesn’t assure more Pennsylvania school funding

Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional, but the experience in other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued in hopes of getting billions of dollars more for their budgets.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned  Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side

Mayor Mike Purzycki recently joined the owners of Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and the Delaware Center For Dance, members of the City Council, representatives of Cornerstone West CDC, City officials, family members, invited guests and members of the public for two ribbon-cutting ceremonies along Union Street to officially welcome the new businesses to Wilmington’s west side community.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

JFC: Department of Correction focuses on hiring more officers

S Staff retention in Delaware’s prison system was an important issue at Wednesday’s Joint Finance Committee budget hearing. Monroe Hudson, the commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, told Sen. Laura Sturgeon, a Democrat who represents the Greenville area, that he thinks the department has made progress since 2017. It now has 2,647 full-time employees, the most since at least ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
