DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tennessee Senate OKs bill that would restrict drag shows
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has approved legislation designed to restrict where certain drag shows can take place, marking the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. The bill is slightly different than a version moving through the House chamber. Under the Senate’s bill, the words “drag show” are not explicitly stated. Instead, the legislation would expand the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee’s law to include that such “adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors,” as defined in Tennessee’s obscenity law. The legislation then bans adult cabaret from taking place on public property or in a location where minors might be present.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Carolina Senate passes new abortion ban after ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed an abortion ban in the Republican-led chamber’s latest quest to craft a law that passes constitutional muster. The Senate voted 28-12 for a ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected around six weeks of pregnancy. It includes exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and the patient’s life and health. A similar ban got struck down earlier this year by the South Carolian Supreme Court. But Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey has expressed confidence the new proposal would satisfy a majority of the state Supreme Court’s justices.
FOX 28 Spokane
Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online
An underground market has emerged for migrants seeking U.S. sponsors since the Biden administration announced last month that it would accept a limited number of people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Applicants for the humanitarian parole program need someone in the U.S. to promise to provide financial support for at least two years. Now, desperate migrants are going online and finding social media posts offering to sponsor people at a cost of thousands of dollars. Experts say the offers may not violate the law, but they do raise the potential that people could be exploited or scammed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused a Donald Trump attorney of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results. Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press that show the Wisconsin Judicial Commission dismissed the complaint in November 2022 but admonished her to remain neutral and avoid sarcasm. Trump sued after Joe Biden won Wisconsin, arguing thousands of absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be disqualified. Karofsky said during oral arguments in December 2020 that Trump’s request smacked of racism and that his attorney, Jim Troupis, was just trying to keep “your king in power.”
FOX 28 Spokane
California 2024 US Senate contest kicks off at furious pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s U.S. Senate race is kicking off at a hectic pace, with candidates holding competing events more than a year before the primary election. The fight for the safely Democratic seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein is shaping up as a match-up between nationally known rivals. Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, gathered hundreds of supporters in Burbank, California, Saturday. A day earlier Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who is known for her tough grilling of witnesses at congressional hearings, campaigned in Los Angeles. Feinstein has not said if she will seek another term.
FOX 28 Spokane
New AI voice-cloning tools ‘add fuel’ to misinformation fire
NEW YORK (AP) — An altered video that shows President Joe Biden making comments that attack transgender people was created with a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. With just a few seconds of sample audio, anyone can use these tools to generate audio that mimics a person’s voice. While Hollywood studios have long been able to distort reality in this way, experts say the technology has been democratized without considering how it can fall into the wrong hands and be used to spread disinformation.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 12:08 p.m. EST
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says China’s military is likely behind a major aerial spy program that has targeted more than 40 countries on five continents with high-altitude surveillance balloons similar to one the U.S. shot down over the Atlantic coast. The statement Thursday from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China’s People’s Liberation Army to the balloon that traversed the United States. The Biden administration says China has developed a vast surveillance program capable of collecting sensitive intelligence. The public details are meant to refute China’s persistent denials of wrongdoing, including a claim Thursday that U.S. accusations about the balloon amount to “information warfare” against Beijing.
