Wells Fargo isn't disclosing the number of employees currently working in downtown Des Moines or how many will remain by the end of this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. Why it matters: Knowing these numbers could help the city work with its community partners to fill the voids that will be left, DSM Mayor Frank Cownie tells us. Catch up fast: Wells Fargo announced last month that it's vacating two of its three downtown buildings and one of its West Des Moines sites later this yearMost of its roughly 12,000 metro employees will be consolidated into the company's Jordan Creek Campus.The big picture: DSM's own interests could ultimately help Wells Fargo unload its empty buildings.The city wants to work with the bank, Cownie emphasized.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO