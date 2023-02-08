Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New MexicoBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'JM McBrideAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
KRQE News 13
Los Ranchos Art Market will host their last market before Valentines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Ranchos Art Market is a collection of local artisans that set up shop at Hartnett Park on the Rio Grande bringing with it, so many unique, one-of-a-kind art pieces that represent our city and state to a tee. Attendees can expect to see...
KRQE News 13
EXPO New Mexico to host Shrine Circus and more this spring
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, EXPO New Mexico is planning numerous events jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Upcoming events include shows from The Shrine Circus, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania, and weekend flea markets. The 70th Annual Shrine Circus will return to Tingley...
tmpresale.com
Chicago at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque Aug 12th, 2023 – pre-sale password
New Chicago presale password has just been listed. This is your best chance to buy tickets for Chicago earlier than the public. You won’t want to miss Chicago’s show in Albuquerque, NM do you? We believe that tickets could sell out fast quickly when they go on sale: during a presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
KRQE News 13
Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste
Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
APS asks for packaged underwear for drive benefiting students
School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
A couple sent their dog to a trainer, but they were not expecting what happened next.
KOAT 7
Walmart in southeast Albuquerque to close
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Walmart has announced the store at 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE will close to the public by March 10. Walmart says the closure is based on several factors, including financial performance. The store says the closure falls within a threshold of a strategy to close underperforming locations.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
KRQE News 13
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspect-arrested-for-2020-downtown-albuquerque-murder/. Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspect-arrested-for-2020-downtown-albuquerque-murder/. Repeated break-ins at local non-profit has participants …. Repeated break-ins at local non-profit has participants scared to attend. Explora celebrates X Studio’s grand opening. See: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/explora-celebrates-x-studios-grand-opening/. No injuries reported in Corrales balloon crash. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/no-injuries-reported-in-corrales-balloon-crash/
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
