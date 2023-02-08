ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

EXPO New Mexico to host Shrine Circus and more this spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring approaches, EXPO New Mexico is planning numerous events jam-packed with fun for the whole family. Upcoming events include shows from The Shrine Circus, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s Knucklemania, and weekend flea markets. The 70th Annual Shrine Circus will return to Tingley...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Creamland Dairy has a dip for every taste

Creamland Dairy has been a staple of New Mexico living for 85 years. Creamland offers a variety of dairy-based dips that are all made locally with real sour cream. Creamland’s dip flavors include Green Chili, Jalapeno, Fiesta, Ranch, and French Onion. Creamland Dairy’s General Manager, Buck Buchanan, says, “you can be creative with the dip,” using them to top various dishes. The dips can also be paired more traditionally with chips or veggies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Walmart in southeast Albuquerque to close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Walmart has announced the store at 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE will close to the public by March 10. Walmart says the closure is based on several factors, including financial performance. The store says the closure falls within a threshold of a strategy to close underperforming locations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The southeast Albuquerque Walmart store near Highland High School will be closing next month, according to the company. Confirming the closure with KRQE News 13 Wednesday, the company said the store on San Mateo near Central will close for good by Friday, March 10. The closure appears to be the only New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

