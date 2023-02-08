18 Valentine's events | 20 nice restaurants | 15+ places for special treats

It's nearly Valentine's Day and we know you're looking for something special to do with your sweetheart. We got you covered!

Valentine's Day events — Here's a list of 18+ ways to celebrate with loved ones, from special concerts and cocktail classes to Galentine's Day parties.

15+ places to get Valentine's Day treats — here are lots of tasty ways to say "I love you" with locally made chocolates, special cupcakes, cookies or even a heart-shaped pizza. Here's some specials, discounts and thoughtful items you can grab.

Dine-in and to-go Valentine's Day restaurants choices — Whether you are looking for a romantic Valentine's Day meal, an Aphrodisiac-infused dinner or Galentine’s Day brunch, there's something for everyone. More than 18 places are offering dine-in or to-go meals around Louisville for Valentine's Day.

Insider's guide to 20 nice restaurants — Louisville is made for love, and so are our restaurants. Here's a true Louisvillian's tips on where to go for budget friendly dinners, unique eateries, restaurant recommendations for families and Valentine's Day brunch.

35+ things to do this month — It's a new month and we have a new calendar for you. Here are several dozen things you can do in February, including events such as Food Truck Fridays, festivals and sports games.

John Mellencamp is touring — Rock legend John Mellencamp is bringing his tour to Louisville in April! Here's the details.

Dahlia Ghabour