Elk Grove, CA

Fox40

Simply Bubbles

Great sparkling wine and champagne bar in the historic town of Sutter Creek. They offer local and international sparkling wines and champagnes. They’re known for our prosecco slushies. They offer an inviting environment to sip bubbles and enjoy local favorites from nearby restaurants. They also carry a selection of beers on tap and by the can from Amador Brewing in Plymouth.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
Fox40

Kick N Mule

Kick n Mule is a family oriented restaurant with a variety of different foods, craft cocktails and is the go-to spot to hang out here in West Sacramento whether it is Happy Hour, Trivia Night or Football Sundays! Open daily from 11am-11pm, we have 34 televisions and a new patio for outdoor dining!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65

Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Nash and Tender

Nash + Tender is a hot chicken joint first established in 2019. Coming out of the chicken boom, owners Jimmy & Armando set out to bring the viral style of chicken to Stockton, CA. With a variety of items ranging from chicken sliders to waffle sandwiches, Nash + Tender provides a new american cuisine with a whole lot of heat and flavor.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Macque’s BBQ

Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, and now MacQue’s has a partnership with the Lemon Mob. 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Puppy Bowl

Join them for a Pet Adoption and Foster Event at North Natomas Regional Park on Saturday, February 11th from 9am-12pm. They’ll have Bad Bakers & Big Tree Coffee food trucks there, a doggy kissing booth, basic dog training by Pet Smart Natomas, Leash & Collar Dog Boutique, The Rich Groomer offering free nail grinding & a raffle, SacPD K-9, with the following shelters & rescues: Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Front Street Shelter, Sac SPCA, Finding a Best Friend Rescue, Hearts for Paws Rescue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening

(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way.   There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Fieldwork Brewing

Founded in 2014, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery headquartered in. Berkeley, CA with a focus on exceptional, honest beer making. Visit them at their. Midtown Sacramento Taproom where guests can expect an ever-changing tap list. of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March

(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.  Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing Elk Grove store

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close more stores and this time the Elk Grove location is on the list. The company has been closing stores and cutting back in hopes of staying open. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Clark Pest Control

Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California’s largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, and burrowing rodent solutions for businesses and residential customers.
STOCKTON, CA
now100fm.com

Find Girl Scout Cookies In Sacramento

Here’s how to find Girl Scout cookies near you…. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Girl Scout cookie time! If you haven’t been able to find a Girl Scout troop selling cookies near you, you’re in luck! This year the Girl Scouts added a feature to their website where you can find cookies for sale near you!
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Community Policy