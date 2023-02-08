Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Simply Bubbles
Great sparkling wine and champagne bar in the historic town of Sutter Creek. They offer local and international sparkling wines and champagnes. They’re known for our prosecco slushies. They offer an inviting environment to sip bubbles and enjoy local favorites from nearby restaurants. They also carry a selection of beers on tap and by the can from Amador Brewing in Plymouth.
Kick N Mule
Kick n Mule is a family oriented restaurant with a variety of different foods, craft cocktails and is the go-to spot to hang out here in West Sacramento whether it is Happy Hour, Trivia Night or Football Sundays! Open daily from 11am-11pm, we have 34 televisions and a new patio for outdoor dining!
Yelp's top 10 best romantic restaurants near Roseville for Valentine's Day
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Whether you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend or on the actual holiday, or you're just searching for a romantic restaurant to spice up your week, look no further. Yelp ranked the best, romantic restaurants near Roseville that are certain to bring excitement for a...
Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65
Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
'This is not our decision': Will a Barnes & Noble book store open in Elk Grove?
ELK GROVE, Calif. — During the Elk Grove City Council meeting Wednesday, a group of community members expressed concerns over the possibility of a Barnes & Noble Booksellers opening at the Ridge Shopping Center. Emily Autenrieth owns A Seat at the Table Books and says the biggest concern is...
Nash and Tender
Nash + Tender is a hot chicken joint first established in 2019. Coming out of the chicken boom, owners Jimmy & Armando set out to bring the viral style of chicken to Stockton, CA. With a variety of items ranging from chicken sliders to waffle sandwiches, Nash + Tender provides a new american cuisine with a whole lot of heat and flavor.
Macque’s BBQ
Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, and now MacQue’s has a partnership with the Lemon Mob. 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
Puppy Bowl
Join them for a Pet Adoption and Foster Event at North Natomas Regional Park on Saturday, February 11th from 9am-12pm. They’ll have Bad Bakers & Big Tree Coffee food trucks there, a doggy kissing booth, basic dog training by Pet Smart Natomas, Leash & Collar Dog Boutique, The Rich Groomer offering free nail grinding & a raffle, SacPD K-9, with the following shelters & rescues: Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Front Street Shelter, Sac SPCA, Finding a Best Friend Rescue, Hearts for Paws Rescue.
7-Eleven restaurant, Dutch Bros, winery and more new businesses opening in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Residents of Rancho Cordova can now look forward to several new businesses set to open this year. "We are overjoyed to welcome these new businesses to the growing mix of eateries that are coming to Rancho Cordova,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Norton. Officials...
Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening
(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way. There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
Fieldwork Brewing
Founded in 2014, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery headquartered in. Berkeley, CA with a focus on exceptional, honest beer making. Visit them at their. Midtown Sacramento Taproom where guests can expect an ever-changing tap list. of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh...
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
Competitors on ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ head to Capitol Mall Chef’s Market for vegetarian showdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The two competitors on Very Local’s cooking competition “Plate it, Sacramento!” headed to the downtown area’s Capitol Mall Chef’s Market to seek out some of the freshest produce for this week’s vegetarian showdown. Competitors of each episode are local chefs...
Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March
(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March. Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Elk Grove store
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close more stores and this time the Elk Grove location is on the list. The company has been closing stores and cutting back in hopes of staying open. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering...
Clark Pest Control
Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California’s largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, and burrowing rodent solutions for businesses and residential customers.
Video: Raven the rat-chasing terrier dives headfirst into Sacramento's rodent problem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has a rat problem, and Raven the working terrier is doing its part to clean the streets. The tiny terrier is part of a scrappy group of people accompanied by dogs with an eye for hunting rodents. KCRA 3 accompanied the group on one of...
Find Girl Scout Cookies In Sacramento
Here’s how to find Girl Scout cookies near you…. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Girl Scout cookie time! If you haven’t been able to find a Girl Scout troop selling cookies near you, you’re in luck! This year the Girl Scouts added a feature to their website where you can find cookies for sale near you!
The Delta's floating highway | Bartell's Backroads
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta spans five different counties and separates Sacramento from San Francisco. During California’s Gold Rush era, boats were the only way to travel through the Delta. Today, cars can drive all over the wetlands thanks to roads, bridges and two unique...
