4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
NHRA returns to Route 66 Raceway
For the first time since 2019, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be racing at Route 66 Raceway, with the 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance set to take place May 19-21. With 100 days remaining before the NHRA stars return to deliver non-stop,...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
A McHenry High School basketball player had quite a surprise on senior night
Despite having a serious injury that ended her senior season in December, McHenry Community High School forward Lynette Alsot had the chance to take the floor one last time in high school on senior night.
Four super Chicago spots for wings
Are you looking for some super wings spots in Chicago? Who doesn’t love a chicken wing, especially when a big game is on? They are crispy, spicy, and full of flavor. Thankfully in Chicago, we have some great options for local wings. Here are our five favorite spots for grabbing some wings!
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
CBS Chicago
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Popculture
Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94
Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Tiny Illinois Diner Big Messy and Tasty Burgers Will Change Your Life
When you're so hungry for a burger you dream up the wildest ingredients to put between those buns. This little diner is those dreams. Unbelievable!. It's really difficult to say just what makes a burger fabulous. It can't be basic with just a patty, some lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese. You can order a couple of extras like some bacon or tomato, but it still doesn't make me say WOW!
tourcounsel.com
Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois
Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
