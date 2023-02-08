ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Speedway Digest

NHRA returns to Route 66 Raceway

For the first time since 2019, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be racing at Route 66 Raceway, with the 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance set to take place May 19-21. With 100 days remaining before the NHRA stars return to deliver non-stop,...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Adam and Madalyn

Four super Chicago spots for wings

Are you looking for some super wings spots in Chicago? Who doesn’t love a chicken wing, especially when a big game is on? They are crispy, spicy, and full of flavor. Thankfully in Chicago, we have some great options for local wings. Here are our five favorite spots for grabbing some wings!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
US 104.9

Tiny Illinois Diner Big Messy and Tasty Burgers Will Change Your Life

When you're so hungry for a burger you dream up the wildest ingredients to put between those buns. This little diner is those dreams. Unbelievable!. It's really difficult to say just what makes a burger fabulous. It can't be basic with just a patty, some lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese. You can order a couple of extras like some bacon or tomato, but it still doesn't make me say WOW!
WAUCONDA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
CHICAGO, IL

