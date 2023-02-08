ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'

Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake. "How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is...
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany

Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors

Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote

Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy