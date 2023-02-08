Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO