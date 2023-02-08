Read full article on original website
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022 Defensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors
PHOENIX — It might not have been the ultimate goal of Nick Bosa’s 2022 season, but it was incredibly meaningful for the 49ers star to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. The football world recognized what a special player Bosa is during NFL Honors...
How Ravens Reportedly Could Be Tempted to Trade Lamar Jackson
How Ravens reportedly could be tempted to trade Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Ravens want to keep Lamar Jackson, it's apparently not a lock he starts next season in Baltimore. If the two sides can't reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Ravens could...
Bears' Kyle Long Tells Cruel, Yet Hilarious, Matt Nagy Story
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother,...
Robbie Gould Does Not Want to Kick for the Bears Amid Free Agency
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to...
Luke Getsy Gave Aaron Rodgers' Phone Number to Justin Fields
Getsy gave Aaron Rodgers' phone number to Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is turning on the jets as the Chicago Bears head into a critical offseason, both for the team and for the front office. The one skill Fields mentioned time after time during multiple...
Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'
Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake. "How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is...
Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent
Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
Justin Fields Shares His Affinity for Patrick Mahomes' Play Style
Fields shares his affinity for Patrick Mahomes' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a student of the game, and a connoisseur of good quarterbacks. To that, he explained what he enjoys most about watching the game's best quarterback – Patrick Mahomes. "I like the way...
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors
Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote
Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
Could Bears Trade No. 1 Pick to Panthers for Brian Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
ESPN Analysts Compare Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Situation to Brandon Roy
ESPN analysts compare Lonzo's situation to Brandon Roy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like plenty of Chicago Bulls fans, ESPN analysts are confused at management's decision to stand pat at the deadline. They also see Lonzo Ball's knee injury as a major concern to the team's future. "I don't...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0