ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings

Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
The Hollywood Reporter

News Corp. to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs

News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Australia’s Foxtel, will cut more than 1,000 jobs, citing a difficult economic environment and rising interest rates. In the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, CEO Robert Thomson said that the company would shed about 5 percent of the company’s employees, or about 1,250 positions. The cuts, which will be completed by the end of the year, should save the company approximately $30 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterNews Corp's HarperCollins to Lay Off 5 Percent of North American StaffBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp MergerFox-News...
Deadline

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Lionsgate Blows Past Forecasts With Record Library Revenue; Books $81 Million Content Writedown

Lionsgate punched through Wall Street forecasts, reporting a jump in revenue to $1 billion last quarter on a record $845 million in sales from its hefty film and television library. The company said Thursday that it swung to a net profit of $16.6 million, or 7 cents a share — 26 cents adjusted – for the fiscal third quarter ended in December, from a loss of $45 million the year before. The studio is prepping for some big film releases this year — John Wick: Chapter 4 and Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — as the box office normalizes and amid...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Disney Doesn't Really Need to Bring Back Its Dividend

Disney said this week that it will be resuming its semiannual distributions later this calendar year. CEO Bob Iger is trying to restore things to how they were before he left in early 2020, but a likely low yield isn't going to impress in today's high-rate climate. Announcing the return...

Comments / 0

Community Policy