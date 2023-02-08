News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Australia’s Foxtel, will cut more than 1,000 jobs, citing a difficult economic environment and rising interest rates. In the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, CEO Robert Thomson said that the company would shed about 5 percent of the company’s employees, or about 1,250 positions. The cuts, which will be completed by the end of the year, should save the company approximately $30 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterNews Corp's HarperCollins to Lay Off 5 Percent of North American StaffBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp MergerFox-News...

2 DAYS AGO