Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz reportedly scored a $150 million profit in his 3-month proxy fight against Disney
Nelson Peltz made a $150 million paper profit on his stake in Disney, according to Bloomberg. Peltz acquired 9.4 million shares of Disney for $92 per share in early November and launched a proxy fight against CEO Bob Iger. Disney stock hit an intraday high of $118 on Thursday after...
News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
News Corp. to Cut More Than 1,000 Jobs
News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Australia’s Foxtel, will cut more than 1,000 jobs, citing a difficult economic environment and rising interest rates. In the company’s fiscal Q2 earnings report, CEO Robert Thomson said that the company would shed about 5 percent of the company’s employees, or about 1,250 positions. The cuts, which will be completed by the end of the year, should save the company approximately $30 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterNews Corp's HarperCollins to Lay Off 5 Percent of North American StaffBetter Off Alone? Why the Murdochs Called Off a Fox-News Corp MergerFox-News...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
The odds of the US slipping into recession are now just 25% thanks to a surge in jobs, Goldman Sachs says
There's now just a 25% chance the US suffers a recession within 12 months, Goldman Sachs said Monday. Surging job numbers contributed to the bank revising its forecast down from odds of 35%. The US added a better-than-expected 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday. There's now just...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
Disney Restructures; Here's How to Trade the Stock
Returning CEO Bob Iger has unveiled a series of moves at the Mouse House. Here's the setup on the chart.
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 120%, then plunged as the embattled retailer secured a $1 billion fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond surged as much as 120% Monday and then plunged after it announced a $1 billion funding deal. The shares fell almost 37% in after-hours trading after the company detailed its capital-raising plan. The home goods retailer has been preparing for bankruptcy as it failed to turnaround...
Walmart will increase minimum wage for all employees to $14 per hour
Walmart's minimum wage for store-level employees is currently $12 per hour. The change will go into effect in March for employees nationwide.
Disney Stock Surges On Earnings Beat, 7,700 Job Cuts, Dividend Vow Amid Bob Iger-Lead Restructuring
"We are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” said CEO Bob Iger.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
These Are the Major Companies That Have Recently Announced Layoffs
TheStreet is keeping a running list of major companies announcing layoffs this year.
Lionsgate Blows Past Forecasts With Record Library Revenue; Books $81 Million Content Writedown
Lionsgate punched through Wall Street forecasts, reporting a jump in revenue to $1 billion last quarter on a record $845 million in sales from its hefty film and television library. The company said Thursday that it swung to a net profit of $16.6 million, or 7 cents a share — 26 cents adjusted – for the fiscal third quarter ended in December, from a loss of $45 million the year before. The studio is prepping for some big film releases this year — John Wick: Chapter 4 and Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — as the box office normalizes and amid...
Disney Doesn't Really Need to Bring Back Its Dividend
Disney said this week that it will be resuming its semiannual distributions later this calendar year. CEO Bob Iger is trying to restore things to how they were before he left in early 2020, but a likely low yield isn't going to impress in today's high-rate climate. Announcing the return...
Meme stocks see big sell-offs as GameStop plummets and Bed Bath & Beyond craters on plans to raise new funds
Shares of Gamestop and AMC plunged in tandem with Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday as investors dove out of meme stocks. The sell-off was spurred by Bed Bath & Beyond's new fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy. The struggling retailer warned investors it could soon go out of business, sparking...
