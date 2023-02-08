Read full article on original website
‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her
LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench. An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game. And when James...
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Will Start NBA All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam, Edwards and Fox...
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub
Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
Meet the Cubs Competing in the World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented in World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs’ organization will be represented on several rosters in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Seiya Suzuki among the notable players participating in the event. Stroman pitched for Team USA...
Bulls Russell Westbrook Buyout Rumors Has Twitter Buzzing
Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
