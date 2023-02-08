Read full article on original website
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
nprillinois.org
Jodi and Ally Perko working to resettle Ukrainian refugee family to Springfield | Community Voices
Jodi and Ally Perko are working to resettle a Ukrainian refugee family, the Agaievs, to Springfield through the Wecome.US organization. The resettlement can be supported at gofund.me/05bc62c4.
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
nprillinois.org
New USDA rules aim to eliminate organic fraud and more top stories | First Listen
The city of Springfield still battling over the future of the Wyndham Hotel. Rich Egger looks at a book focuses on Black Americans and what they have to say about Abraham Lincoln. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which...
foxillinois.com
Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
Commercial featuring Illinois farm families to debut at Super Bowl
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV. A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois […]
wglt.org
'Reorganization' at Sugar Grove Nature Center raises outcry and concerns over transparency
A decision to reorganize operations and lay off veteran staffers at the Sugar Grove Nature Center has provoked public backlash and raised concerns about transparency, nonprofit board management, and the future of the popular outdoor attraction in rural McLean County. Come Friday, Feb. 10, all four of the nature center's...
Illinois is proud of Cindy Crawford: Rich female who gives away millions and supports charities helping poor families
With an approximate net worth of $410 million and a monthly income of over $3 million, Cindy Crawford makes Illinois feel proud. It won't be wrong to say that she is one of the most beautiful and successful models.
nprillinois.org
'We want to change these cultural norms': Peoria man leads new program to prevent harmful behaviors in Illinois National Guard
Sexual violence, workplace violence and harassment, self-directed harm and family violence are all areas of concern within the Illinois National Guard, and a new program led by a Peoria resident hopes to accelerate positive, lasting change and find solutions to these issues. Matt Palmisano is the new Illinois National Guard...
WAND TV
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
ourquadcities.com
Hunters take 3rd-highest turkey harvest in Illinois
Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, according to a news release. The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
wvik.org
Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide
If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
1043theparty.com
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families
IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday to address the rising cost of energy for Illinois consumers. At the press conference, State Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) pointed...
It will soon be easier for Illinois felons to legally change their names
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There will soon be looser restrictions in Illinois for felons who want to legally change their name. Governor JB Pritzker signed the law on Friday, which had passed in the Illinois Senate last month, according to the Chicago Tribune. It was approved with bipartisan support back in 2021 in the House. […]
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President
I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
Illinois firm begins search for candidates to fill CMS Superintendent vacancy
The recommendation was made by the district's ad-hoc committee, who, on Wednesday, picked the firm as being the best option for the district.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker challenges groups recruiting candidates for school and library boards
With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school board or library district races.
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
