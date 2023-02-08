ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

1070 KHMO-AM

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Commercial featuring Illinois farm families to debut at Super Bowl

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Between some of the big plays of the Super Bowl, you may see several farming families in Illinois on TV. A new 30-second commercial by the Illinois Farm Families coalition will play in the first half of the football game Sunday. The coalition includes groups like the Illinois Beef Association, the Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

'We want to change these cultural norms': Peoria man leads new program to prevent harmful behaviors in Illinois National Guard

Sexual violence, workplace violence and harassment, self-directed harm and family violence are all areas of concern within the Illinois National Guard, and a new program led by a Peoria resident hopes to accelerate positive, lasting change and find solutions to these issues. Matt Palmisano is the new Illinois National Guard...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
ARGENTA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Hunters take 3rd-highest turkey harvest in Illinois

Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, according to a news release. The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Statewide: From north to south, Illinois' political divide

If you need visual proof of the political differences between the Chicago area and most of downstate Illinois, just look at the recent gubernatorial election. JB Pritzker gained the support of the more populated Cook and collar counties. But elsewhere, there were only a few patches of blue, surrounded by deep red. Still, Pritzker had more than enough support to win statewide.
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families

IL Freedom Caucus calls for comprehensive approach to Illinois’ energy policy that prioritizes working families. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday to address the rising cost of energy for Illinois consumers. At the press conference, State Representative Chris Miller (R-Oakland) pointed...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

New Panda Express opening in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1520 The Ticket

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker challenges groups recruiting candidates for school and library boards

With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices. At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school board or library district races.
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

